P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

Procter & Gamble increased its annual advertising expense by 12% to $8.2 billion (£6 billion) in the year to June 2021, in defiance of the pandemic and in a sign that the world’s biggest consumer packaged goods advertiser has rediscovered the importance of investing in its brands.

P&G’s ad expense over two years has risen 21% from $6.75 billion, the annual report showed.

The company had a four-year streak between 2016 and 2019 when it slashed spend and agency compensation in consecutive years until it hiked spend by $575 million or 8.5% to $7.33 billion in the 12 months to June 2020.

The company’s 12% annual increase, worth about $850 million, in adspend this year was ahead of organic sales revenue growth of 6%. On a “two-year stack” basis since 2019, the 21% increase compared to a 12% rise in organic sales.

Advertising as a percentage of sales was 10.8%, up from 10.3% a year earlier.

David Taylor, the outgoing chief executive, said on its Q4 earnings call at the end of July that the company, which owns brands such as Always, Gillette and Pampers, has been able to see its marketing investments deliver growth.