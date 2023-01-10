Ogury promotes Geoffroy Martin to chief executive

Adtech company Ogury has promoted its chief operating officer Geoffroy Martin to chief executive.



Martin starts his role as chief executive today (10 January) and will take over from co-founder Thomas Pasquet, who was in the role for eight years.



Pasquet is remaining with the business as chairman of the board.



In his previous role, Martin was responsible for the direct management of all Ogury departments, excluding finance and HR.



He will now take over the remit for these two additional teams, with chief financial officer Jean Christophe de Launay and chief people officer Blandine Kouyaté reporting directly to him.



Pasquet said that Martin, who joined Ogury in 2022, was brought into the fold as part of a succession plan, which involved hiring a “capable” chief operating officer, who would eventually take over the CEO role.

Martin will report to and work closely with the company board of directors.



Pasquet said: “With his outstanding track record in leading and growing organisations and extensive experience in adtech, Geoffroy was the perfect candidate to take over and I’m excited to see where he will take the company.”



Prior to joining Ogury, Martin, who has more than 25 years worth of experience in tech companies, worked as general manager and executive vice-president of growth portfolio at Criteo.



He has also spent 12 years at Art.com, where he held a variety of roles including chief executive, as well as four years at Agriconomie.com, where he was executive advisor.



Ogury said that with Martin’s leadership in 2023, the company has plans to “continue to grow its existing markets, pursue its international growth, and enter new markets” with a particular focus on expanding in Europe.

According to Martin, the business wants to accelerate its growth in the UK and expects the UK to become one of its top three markets globally.



“As the new chief executive, I have big ambitions for Ogury and I’m honoured to build on our strong foundation and lead the company toward its bright future,” Martin said.

The senior leadership team also comprises Jean Canzoneri, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Raphaël Rodier, chief revenue officer, Anthony Flaccavento, general manager, Americas, Benjamin Lanfry, chief supply officer, and Stephane Dupayage, chief product officer.