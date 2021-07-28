Marketing News
Arvind Hickman
1 day ago

Ogilvy's PR creative lead takes global role at Deliveroo

Deliveroo has appointed Ben Bailey as global director of consumer communications.

Ben Bailey
Ben Bailey will lead consumer PR and social media globally for Deliveroo, which operates in 12 markets.

He will start in September and report to Deliveroo’s vice-president of communications, Joe Carberry.

Bailey is a consumer communications expert with more than 20 years’ experience. He has worked as a creative director and PR and Influence creative lead at Ogilvy UK since September 2019.

Prior to this he had a short stint as creative director at Freuds, and has previously held similar roles at Wieden & Kennedy and Grey London. Earlier in his career was managing director of Threesixty, and has also had stints at Exposure and Good Relations.

“I’m a long-standing fan and customer of Deliveroo, and I’m excited to take 20 years of agency experience to help build the brand alongside the amazing team there,” Bailey said.

A Deliveroo spokesperson added: "We are delighted Ben is joining the team and we are excited about him bringing his great experience and creativity to the company."

Source:
PRWeek

