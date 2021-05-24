Ogilvy Experience taps Kaleeta McDade as global ECD

Ogilvy has hired Kaleeta McDade as global executive creative director for its experience arm.

McDade joins from Deloitte Digital, where she has served as group experience director across the consultancy's studios in the US and India for nearly three years. Prior to this, she was a creative director.

Across her 17-year career, McDade has also held senior design and creative roles with Google Brand Studio, Apple, Sapient Shanghai, and Sapient Atlanta. Her expertise lies in digital experience and driving business outcomes through human-centered design and design thinking.

At Ogilvy, McDade will be responsible for defining, shaping, and driving the creative vision and strategy across Ogilvy Experience’s offerings. She will be based in Atlanta and will serve on Ogilvy’s Worldwide Creative Council.

Steve Soechtig, global CEO of Ogilvy Experience, said: “Kaleeta has a proven ability to drive impact for brands, helping them shape a strategy and vision that deepens the customer relationship across every stage of the engagement lifecycle. Her passion for creativity, storytelling, and problem-solving is unparalleled, and her leadership and mentorship style will be an incredible asset to Ogilvy.”

McDade commented: “I am thrilled to be a part of a company that has storytelling at its heart and soul, but also has proven its ability to use experience design at an enterprise level, using technology to enable society. As a digital humanist, I believe when experiences are produced at the intersection of creativity, humanity, and technology, they have the power to transform companies and brands, creating spaces of levity, safety, and purpose. I can’t wait to get to know and work with Ogilvy’s teams and clients around the world.”

Ogilvy has 4,000 experts within its Experience team that draw on 2,200 certifications across experience platforms within advertising, content, social, web, mobile, commerce and data.