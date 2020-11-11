Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

The impending changes to the digital ecosystem and the way that brands connect with consumers is set to fundamentally shift the relationship between marketers, advertisers and clients. In the first part of a three-piece series, we look at how changes to online tracking is impacting the agency world, and how machine learning through Discovery Commerce can grow business as consumers move to e-commerce in droves.

“The world has crumbled multiple times in the last 10 years. We are always faced with different and new approaches, yet I'm pretty confident that even this time we're going to find the solution.”

That is the upbeat take from Matteo Resta, regional business director, OMD APAC, when asked about the impact that impending changes to things like cookies will have on the industry.

As he rightly points out, a lot of things have changed in the past year for everyone in the industry. One of the biggest changes facing agencies as we head into 2021 is undoubtedly the death of cookies, as browsers like Apple, Safari, Mozilla and most recently, Google Chrome, announced that they will phase out third-party cookies in the next two years.

With that goes the ability to track website visitors and gain insights that help target ads to the right audiences and learn about what visitors are checking out online when they aren't on specific websites.

According to Resta, cookies are a good way to source data, but some marketers have become guilty of relying too heavily on them and now need a reset.

“Cookies are and have been a very good proxy for us to find scalable and precise data for the past 20 years. But I think that right now we need to shift the equation to think about what kind of insights we have and how we expand from that rather than the other way around,” he says.

What does the future hold?

Chantal Penning, a product marketing manager at Facebook APAC, points out the new data-driven way of advertising is far more sophisticated than the old ‘spray and pray’ technique of putting large display campaigns online and hoping to reach at least some of their target audience.

“A lot has happened in the last few years where advertisers have become a lot more data savvy,” she explains. “They understand how they can use available data and provide more personalised experiences for consumers in the form of the right message during the right phase of that user journey.”

The loss of cookies will see more marketers reach for first-party data to fill the void, but Penning warns consumers are also becoming more data savvy, and marketers need to start taking that into account.

She adds: “We shouldn't underestimate that consumers are starting to understand more and more about how advertisers are reaching them, and also that their online data might be used in ways that they do not fully understand.

“A study done by Tealium revealed that 97% of consumers say they are somewhat or very concerned about protecting their personal data. It's one of the many reasons why Facebook has taken a number of important steps to give consumers control over how their private information is used.”