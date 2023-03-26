Mullen Lintas ropes in Meta's Ram Jayaraman as CCO in India

Mullen Lintas has announced the appointment of Ram Jayaraman as chief creative officer.

Jayaraman moves from Meta, where he was creative strategist.

He replaces Garima Khandelwal, who has moved on from the company. With this move, Mullen Lintas aims to become a digital-first brand building company.

Jayaraman will report to S Subramanyeswar, group chief executive officer, MullenLowe Lintas India and chief strategy officer–APAC MullenLowe Group.

Subramanyeswar said, “In our fierce quest to become a digital-first brand building company, we wanted to place some bold bets on the kind of creative leader who could come on board to lead our decisive agenda at Mullen Lintas. In Ram, we found a partner whose idea of technology for humanity – how humans will interact with experiences that span a multitude of devices and senses, and the creative possibilities those lend in the fiery cauldron of quantum or fifth paradigm of marketing impressed us the most. He is irrefutably curious about life in all of its aspects and is excited to take on new and formidable challenges as we strive to bring innovative solutions to our client’s business problems of all kinds."

He added, "We also want to take this opportunity to thank Garima Khandelwal, the founding member of Mullen Lintas for her amazing contribution over the years in making the agency one of the top 10. We wish her the very best in the world for her future endeavours.”

Jayaraman said, "I believe technology is a new canvas to tell old human truths and stories. And that creativity today is shape-shifting; it looks different depending on the medium it talks through. With the explosion of surfaces and opportunities to collaborate with external talent, there has never been a better time to be a creative professional. After Meta, along with the kind of work I’d want to do, I was very clear about the kind of people I’d want to work with. At Mullen Lintas, I found a kindred bunch who are unfettered by legacy, excited only by the laurels yet to be earned. Hari and I’ve partnered extremely well in the past, and in Subbu, I see much to learn from in the future. Having worked deeply across the traditional and the tech-driven, I’m excited to bring my experience and my best to our teams and bold clients."

In a career spanning 22 years, he has also worked with Wunderman Thompson and Grey Worldwide.