Staff Reporters
16 hours ago

Most marketers in APAC already collecting first and zero-party data

TOP OF THE CHARTS: With a shift in brand priorities from personalisation to tailored customer engagement, a new Twilio report finds the fusion of zero and first-party data empowers marketers to boost the brand experience.

Source: Twilio’s APAC: When Consumers Control Data: How to Build Trust and Succeed in the New Digital Era

Key findings: 

  • 92% of marketers in the region believe that phasing out third-party cookies can help strengthen trust in advertising among consumers in the long run.
  • 84% of organisations in the region are advocating consumer data privacy and welcoming the phasing out of third-party cookies.
  • 49% of organisations in the region feel more prepared to ride off to the third-party cookie sunset than they were in 2021.
  • 92% of marketers surveyed in APAC are already collecting zero-party data, primarily through surveys (58%), social media polls (52%), and email campaigns (51%).
  • 69% of organisations in APAC are already using first-party data to expand or nurture their existing customer base.
  • 75% of marketers already have at least a basic understanding of the positive value of first-party data — among which include being more useful in personalising engagement, targeting the right customers, and providing more accuracy, flexibility, and control.

Methodology: Twilio surveyed 600 APAC senior and mid-level marketers and business owners in January 2023, including 100 each from Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, and Singapore.

Other findings:

  • The most pressing challenge in data collection among marketers in the region is customer resistance, necessitating a more refined approach to consumer data collection.
  • 51% of marketers understand the value of first-party data in theory, but remain uncertain about applications in day-to-day operations.
  • Despite these challenges, most organisations (58%) remain committed to exploring alternative ways of gathering consumer information and insights.
Campaign Asia-Pacific

