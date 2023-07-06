Most marketers in APAC already collecting first and zero-party data

Source: Twilio’s APAC: When Consumers Control Data: How to Build Trust and Succeed in the New Digital Era

Key findings:

92% of marketers in the region believe that phasing out third-party cookies can help strengthen trust in advertising among consumers in the long run.

84% of organisations in the region are advocating consumer data privacy and welcoming the phasing out of third-party cookies.

49% of organisations in the region feel more prepared to ride off to the third-party cookie sunset than they were in 2021.

92% of marketers surveyed in APAC are already collecting zero-party data, primarily through surveys (58%), social media polls (52%), and email campaigns (51%).

69% of organisations in APAC are already using first-party data to expand or nurture their existing customer base.

75% of marketers already have at least a basic understanding of the positive value of first-party data — among which include being more useful in personalising engagement, targeting the right customers, and providing more accuracy, flexibility, and control.

Methodology: Twilio surveyed 600 APAC senior and mid-level marketers and business owners in January 2023, including 100 each from Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, and Singapore.

Other findings: