Advertising News
Sabrina Sanchez
Jan 27, 2023

M&M’s spokes candy controversy is a Super Bowl stunt

Mars Wrigley confirms mascots aren’t going anywhere.

M&M’s spokes candy controversy is a Super Bowl stunt

False alarm: M&M’s “spokescandies” aren’t going anywhere. 

Jessica Adelman, VP of corporate affairs and comms and M&M parent Mars, confirmed with Campaign US on Thursday that a report this week that the candy band would retire its iconic spokes candies was part of a Super Bowl stunt that will be “resolved” during the Big Game. 

Last year, M&M’s kicked up controversy among conservatives when it rebranded its spokes candies and added a new Purple mascot to represent female comfort and inclusion. M&M’s also replaced the green M&M’s high-heeled footwear with sneakers, prompting Fox News host Tucker Carlson to go on a rampage in which he called the animated spokes candy “less sexy.” 

“You'll see a very clear line from the brand purpose refresh a year ago,” Adelman said. “This is all a very intentional campaign for the brand to be refreshed and to be relevant and making sure that we're connecting with today's consumer. Our Super Bowl campaign that's going on right now is exactly in line with that.” 

M&M’s triggered debate on Monday, when it announced on Twitter it would be “taking an indefinite pause” from its spokes candies after changes made to the beloved characters in the last yearled to criticism.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Jan. 23, M&M’s said it would instead put forth a spokesperson “America can agree on,” announcing Maya Rudolph would take over for the brand’s mascots as “chief of fun.” 

Since then, several teasers have alluded to the whereabouts of the spokes candies (and Rudolph’s orders of business) ahead of the Big Game. 

Clips posted on M&M’s social media channels depict Rudolph making changes to the brand, including adding a picture of her face to the candies’ outer shell and changing the name from M&M’s to Ma & Ya’s. 

Meanwhile, M&M’s are popping up in other places. According to a post on Snickers’ social media handle, Yellow is trying to get a job as a Snickers spokes candy, while Orange is launching a Spotify for users to meditate and relate with him on topics of mental health – a tie-in meant to target Gen Z. 

In a statement, M&M’s confirmed Rudolph will star in the Super Bowl spot this year using her “comedic talents and captivating personality to help M&M’s build on its mission to create a world where everyone feels they belong.” BBDO is leading creative for the spot. 

The campaign is all part of a stunt leading up to the game for consumers to get to know M&M’s new spokes candies better, Adelman explained. 

“They all have unique, interesting personalities and having them show up in interesting places where they're pursuing their outside interests helps the world to get to know them,” she said. “People adore them, but as a crew. They are really powerful individually, so it's fun to see what they might be interested in.” 

According to Adelman, other M&M’s characters will start to make appearances pursuing new endeavors. Blue will help to anchor ESPN, and there will be “more to look out for” with the other characters, particularly Purple, the first new character to be introduced in a decade.

M&M’s Monday announcement drummed up a lot of chatter on social, with brands and consumers alike sharing mixed feelings about the stunt. 

While some have expressed excitement about Rudolph’s appearance and even purchased the special edition “Ma & Ya’s” (currently listed on the M&M’s website), others have expressed confusion and distaste for the approach. 

Brands also chimed in with their thoughts. A&W Restaurants poked fun at the campaign and announcing in a similar fashion that it would change its mascot to make it less controversial.

As the news develops, marketers have expressed mixed feelings about leaning into controversy or shock advertising as a platform for a big campaign. 

In 2020, Planters had to pause it's Super Bowl campaign after it released an ad that alluded to the death of its mascot, Mr. Peanut. The campaign, launched about two weeks before the Super Bowl, coincided with the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant in a helicopter crash. The controversy led Planters to change its approach with a new ad depicting the birth of a baby Mr. Peanut running as its Super Bowl spot. 

 

Source:
Campaign US
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Inside the making of Rakuten’s Super Bowl ad
Feb 2, 2023
Sabrina Sanchez

Inside the making of Rakuten’s Super Bowl ad

Publicis takes Working with Cancer pledge to the Super Bowl
Feb 1, 2023
Alison Weissbrot

Publicis takes Working with Cancer pledge to the ...

Why TikTok is not the place to be for brands during the Super Bowl
Feb 5, 2023
Diana Bradley

Why TikTok is not the place to be for brands during ...

Blockbuster is releasing a Super Bowl ad…on VHS
Feb 3, 2023
Sabrina Sanchez

Blockbuster is releasing a Super Bowl ad…on VHS

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.