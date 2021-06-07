PR News
Arvind Hickman
1 day ago

Milk & Honey PR wins global brief for cyber security firm

Global cyber security and intelligence consultancy S-RM has appointed Milk & Honey PR to raise awareness of its brand and services in the UK, US and APAC, following a competitive pitch process.

S-RM helps businesses manage cybersecurity (Photo: Getty Images)
The agency, which recently expanded to New York, will manage all S-RM's PR activities, promoting the company as “a leading provider of intelligence and cyber security services, helping organisations solve complex problems and making complicated issues easy to understand and action”.

S-RM has more than 250 advisors in six offices, including London, Cape Town, Hong Kong, New York, Rio De Janeiro and Washington DC.

It helps businesses identify, respond and manage cybersecurity threats.

The team will be led by associate partner Jessica Ballinger, supported by client manager Beverley Noble and client executive Reggie Okehie.

“We can’t wait to introduce S-RM’s highly skilled team of experts to the world. Helping them to lead the news agenda and drive leads. S-RM is an exciting addition to our expanding technology portfolio,” Ballinger said.

Rebecca Smith, head of marketing at S-RM, added: “We were looking for an energetic team to support the next stage of our growth. Milk & Honey PR stood out for its creative ideas, media relationships and a deep understanding of the intelligence and cyber security industries. We're thrilled to be working with the team at such an exciting time for our business.”

