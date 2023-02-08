Digital News
Shawn Lim
4 days ago

Microsoft takes wraps off ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine

Microsoft says there are 10 billion search queries per day, an estimated half of them go unanswered. The new ChatGPT-powered Bing aims to change that by answering complex questions and tasks.

Microsoft takes wraps off ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine
Microsoft has launched its eagerly anticipated ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine and Edge browser that aims to deliver better search results and more complete answers.  

The search engine and browser have been combined into one unified experience, with a chat feature that allows users to refine their search and receive answers to more complex questions.  

The new Bing and Edge has been developed with the latest technical advancements in AI, including OpenAI large language model and Microsoft's Prometheus model, which Microsoft says will lead to improved search relevance. 

Test shot of asking questions in Bing

The launch of the new Bing and Edge comes as just yesterday, Google launched its new AI-powered search engine, Bard. This increased competition in the AI-powered search engine market highlights the growing importance of AI in providing more accurate and relevant results to users. 

"AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all – search. Today, we’re launching Bing and Edge powered by AI co-pilot and chat, to help people get more from search and the web,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. 

Paul Meinshausen, co-founder of Aampe, explains with Google’s Bard and the ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine, experience and technology of search is clearly going to change and it will be an exciting time. 

He points out Google's natural advantages are being able to manage the scale of the web to handle keeping AI more real-time and updated with the latest information and facts, for example. In addition, a large part of the global population turns to Google for information and search by default.  

Test shot of Edge Sidebar, to compose content, such as a LinkedIn post

"OpenAI showed how rapidly a newer brand can grow - getting to I believe 100 million users already, but that's still a fraction of Google and retention will still be a hard problem. Watch out for how AI is going to show up in non-search applications,” Meinshausen tells Campaign Asia-Pacific.

For example, he notes Google and Microsoft’s suite of applications are all massive in themselves like Outlook, Office, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Maps, Photos, YouTube, and others. Take Google Docs as an example, with an AI assistant built right into the interface. 

"For Google Photos, people are generating all kinds of art using the various generative AI applications: What if you could have AI learn over the last 15-years of personal and family photos you have in your photos account, and then "fill in the gaps" in experiences or even "generate" "memories" of events that never happened?” asks Meinshausen. 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT
Feb 7, 2023
Shawn Lim

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

ChatGPT is already impacting our client work—here’s how
Feb 1, 2023
Manolis Perrakis

ChatGPT is already impacting our client work—here’s how

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?
Jan 30, 2023
Shawn Lim

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same ...

DOJ sues to break up Google’s ad business
Jan 26, 2023
Jessica Heygate

DOJ sues to break up Google’s ad business

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.