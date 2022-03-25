Meet Campaign's editorial team according to Google

Not accurate: I speak Gujarati (sadly limited to English and some rudimentary Spanish). I love air filters and purifiers, anime and manga, cats (I'm a dog person!), country music, football (sports is not my go-to), vacuums (I mean, we've all got one, but I wouldn't call it an interest).

Accurate: I am 25 to 34 years old, in a relationship, I'm not a parent, I work in tech and finance (ish) at a large employer (250 to 10,000 employees). My interests include advertising and marketing, loads of computer, cloud and data-related categories, Jeeps (I happen to be in the market), pets and vets (I have a gorgeous doggo), and sandbox games (well done Google, I just wrote a story about The Sandbox).

One I wish were true: Comics and animation. Beyond being a Pixar fan, I am sadly not well-versed enough in the world of graphic novels to verify this assumption.

Not accurate: I love American football (perhaps it’s all those damn Super Bowl ads) and baseball. I love urban transit and matters related to transportation. Apparently I am also a budding DJ as I have been found to love DJ resources and equipment as well as dance and electronic music (sorry to disappoint, Swedish House Mafia fans). I simultaneously like sofas and armchairs, and greeting cards (hello retirement).

Accurate: I am 25- to 54-year old (whoa), female, in a relationship, I'm not a parent, I work in the tech industry (close enough) at a large employer (250 to 10,000 employees). My interests include books and literature, indie and alternative music, drama films, cooking and recipes, news, tennis, and dogs.

One I wish were true: I’m big on home improvement repairs and plumbing (if only I was as handy as my Dad is).

Not accurate: I’m partial to Volkswagens and Audis. (I have fond memories of driving our baby blue VW Rabbit in my late teens but we don’t own a car and I never look for German brands when renting). I enjoy extreme and combat sports (raised in a pacifist sect, I have zero interest in boxing or cage fighting). I listen to metal, folk, dance and electronic music (to be fair it also listed four other kinds of music I do like).

Accurate: I am 45 to 54 years old with a family, the parent of a primary schooler and a teen. We have a pet (a dog now, though I like to stick up for cats). I work at a large employer (250 to 10,000 employees). My interests include ice hockey, winter sports (I’m Canadian, eh?) running and fishing. I like eating Japanese food.

Not accurate: I am 45+ years old (no range, which means I made a good cover of my age). I work in the technology sector (this may be because I read Wikipedia to better understand Jess’s tech stories). I love dogs (I grew up with a cat, so I am definitely a cat person).

Not accurate: Google seems to suggest a wide interest in children and products and services around them including child car seats, children’s clothing, diapering and potty training and parenting. Having no kids, nor planning to have them, these were distinctly odd discoveries. Then there are other areas of interest, which don’t come close to my life in the real world—construction and maintenance; custom and performance vehicles; home and garden; and performing arts.

Accurate: Google says I am aged 35 to 64 (correct), a woman (um, no), and I can speak English and Hindi (sort of true). It correctly guesses that I am married, like jazz music and am not a parent. It also gets that I like pets (more correct for dogs, less so for cats) and having just moved countries, have been in the market for relocation services.