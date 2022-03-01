MediaWorks Online registration opens

Taking place from May 24 through 27, MediaWorks Online provides limitless opportunities to your organisation's rising stars to showcase their potential to advance as leading media pioneers.
Registration is open now and those who register by March 25 will ejhoy 10% savings with the early-bird rate.
The event continues to be a prominent career milestone for APAC's rising stars. Delegates will be categorised into virtual teams with talent from across the region to deliver strategies and plans against a real-world client brief.
Past MediaWorks clients include Grab, Huawei, UBS, LVMH, Orea, Tuborg, HTC, Puma, Shangri-la, Standard Chartered, Asia Miles, Coca-Cola, Motorola, Bacardi and Colgate.
Amrita Randhawa, CEO of Publicis Groupe Southeast Asia, will chair the event.
Guided by media-expert mentors and MediaWorks graduates from across Asia-Pacific, delegates will learn the practical skills required to succeed in the ever-changing industry.
Through online workshop-style breakout sessions, lessons in strategy, insight, ideation and presentations will help delegates understand precisely how to deliver unmatched client work, and leadership trainings given by agency chief executives will prepare them for the next phases in their careers.
Who should attend MediaWorks?
This is the essential training ground for all in the media and advertising field:
- Media planners & buyers
- Account managers
- Advertising sales
- Agency planners
- Brand marketers
- Content producers
- Planning & accounts directors
- Digital manager
- Client service managers
- Agency creatives
- Other industry-related functions
What to learn from MediaWorks?
- Creative media technique and strategies
- Professional guidance from media industry leaders
- Effective strategy, creativity, teamwork and presentation skills
- Valuable Insight and feedback to your career development
- Broad connections with worldwide industry peers
- and many more...
To learn more, please visit our website or reach out to the Awards Team.
Awards Enquiry
[email protected]
Zamir Khan
Group Head of Awards Events, Asia
Partnership
Ryan Wan
Senior Partnerships Manager, North Asia