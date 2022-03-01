MediaWorks Online registration opens

Taking place from May 24 through 27, MediaWorks Online provides limitless opportunities to your organisation's rising stars to showcase their potential to advance as leading media pioneers.

Registration is open now and those who register by March 25 will ejhoy 10% savings with the early-bird rate.

The event continues to be a prominent career milestone for APAC's rising stars. Delegates will be categorised into virtual teams with talent from across the region to deliver strategies and plans against a real-world client brief.

Past MediaWorks clients include Grab, Huawei, UBS, LVMH, Orea, Tuborg, HTC, Puma, Shangri-la, Standard Chartered, Asia Miles, Coca-Cola, Motorola, Bacardi and Colgate.

Amrita Randhawa, CEO of Publicis Groupe Southeast Asia, will chair the event.

Guided by media-expert mentors and MediaWorks graduates from across Asia-Pacific, delegates will learn the practical skills required to succeed in the ever-changing industry.

Through online workshop-style breakout sessions, lessons in strategy, insight, ideation and presentations will help delegates understand precisely how to deliver unmatched client work, and leadership trainings given by agency chief executives will prepare them for the next phases in their careers.

Who should attend MediaWorks?

This is the essential training ground for all in the media and advertising field:

Media planners & buyers

Account managers

Advertising sales

Agency planners

Brand marketers

Content producers

Planning & accounts directors

Digital manager

Client service managers

Agency creatives

Other industry-related functions

What to learn from MediaWorks?

Creative media technique and strategies

Professional guidance from media industry leaders

Effective strategy, creativity, teamwork and presentation skills

Valuable Insight and feedback to your career development

Broad connections with worldwide industry peers

and many more...

To learn more, please visit our website or reach out to the Awards Team.

Awards Enquiry

[email protected]

Zamir Khan

Group Head of Awards Events, Asia

Partnership

Ryan Wan

Senior Partnerships Manager, North Asia