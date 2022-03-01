Media News
Staff
1 day ago

MediaWorks Online registration opens

Amrita Randhawa, Publicis Groupe Southeast Asia CEO, will chair this year's training event for young media professionals. Register now for a 10% early-bird discount.

MediaWorks Online registration opens

Taking place from May 24 through 27, MediaWorks Online provides limitless opportunities to your organisation's rising stars to showcase their potential to advance as leading media pioneers.

Registration is open now and those who register by March 25 will ejhoy 10% savings with the early-bird rate.

The event continues to be a prominent career milestone for APAC's rising stars. Delegates will be categorised into virtual teams with talent from across the region to deliver strategies and plans against a real-world client brief.

Past MediaWorks clients include Grab, Huawei, UBS, LVMH, Orea, Tuborg, HTC, Puma, Shangri-la, Standard Chartered, Asia Miles, Coca-Cola, Motorola, Bacardi and Colgate.

Amrita Randhawa, CEO of Publicis Groupe Southeast Asia, will chair the event. 

Guided by media-expert mentors and MediaWorks graduates from across Asia-Pacific, delegates will learn the practical skills required to succeed in the ever-changing industry.

Through online workshop-style breakout sessions, lessons in strategy, insight, ideation and presentations will help delegates understand precisely how to deliver unmatched client work, and leadership trainings given by agency chief executives will prepare them for the next phases in their careers.

Who should attend MediaWorks?

This is the essential training ground for all in the media and advertising field:

  • Media planners & buyers
  • Account managers
  • Advertising sales
  • Agency planners
  • Brand marketers
  • Content producers
  • Planning & accounts directors
  • Digital manager
  • Client service managers
  • Agency creatives
  • Other industry-related functions

What to learn from MediaWorks?

  • Creative media technique and strategies
  • Professional guidance from media industry leaders
  • Effective strategy, creativity, teamwork and presentation skills
  • Valuable Insight and feedback to your career development
  • Broad connections with worldwide industry peers
  • and many more...

To learn more, please visit our website or reach out to the Awards Team.

Awards Enquiry
[email protected]

Zamir Khan
Group Head of Awards Events, Asia

Partnership
Ryan Wan
Senior Partnerships Manager, North Asia

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

2 The grades are in

Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

3 Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

4 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Google reveals significant step to restrict cross-app tracking on Android

5 Google to restrict cross-app tracking on Android

WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

6 WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

Why NFT trends in China may point to the future of NFTs globally

7 Why NFT trends in China may point to the future of NFTs globally

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

8 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

9 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Winning MediaWorks pitch aims to make eco-friendly choices a happy habit
Media
Mar 17, 2021
Matthew Miller

Winning MediaWorks pitch aims to make eco-friendly ...

Announcement: MediaWorks Online opens for registration
Media
Nov 19, 2020
Staff

Announcement: MediaWorks Online opens for registration

MediaWorks announces new September dates
Media
Mar 19, 2020
Staff

MediaWorks announces new September dates

MediaWorks 2020 announces chair, mentors
Media
Feb 11, 2020
Staff

MediaWorks 2020 announces chair, mentors

Just Published

The high risk & reward behind Adidas’ China-focused intimates line
Marketing
4 hours ago
Jiaqi Luo

The high risk & reward behind Adidas’ China-focused ...

The brand dove into China’s growing intimates market with its controversial #SupportisEverything campaign. but will find it challenging to win customers in this sensitive segment.

George Bryant elevated to Golin group chief creative officer
Marketing
5 hours ago
Diana Bradley

George Bryant elevated to Golin group chief ...

He will oversee global creative operations for Golin, The Brooklyn Brothers, Virgo Health and DeVries Global.

Anil Nair quits VMLY&R India, ​​Pooja Jauhari to take over as CEO
Advertising
5 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Anil Nair quits VMLY&R India, ​​Pooja Jauhari to ...

Jauhari will assume the role with immediate effect.

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners
Advertising
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners

Find out which campaigns won the 246 gold, silver and bronze Spikes. The winners of the Grand Prix and special awards will be announced tomorrow.