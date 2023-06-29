Digital News
Diana Bradley
1 day ago

McDonald’s Grimace ‘pretending not to see’ shake trend

Other brands are lending moral support to the mascot, as TikTokers pretend that drinking the purple shake leads to horrific outcomes.

Brands can never truly be prepared for finding themselves at the center of a random trend. 

McDonald’s Grimace Shake is the victim of the latest TikTok trend. Or rather, TikTok users are pretending to be victims of the purple beverage, creating comedic videos showing them trying it and then in the next shot appearing as if it has poisoned them.

PRWeek reached out to McDonald’s to see how the brand is responding. No one was immediately available for comment, but the purple mascot did tweet yesterday that he is pretending not to see the trend. And we do not blame him.

The shake is part of the Grimace Birthday Meal, honoring the purple blob’s 52nd birthday.

Here’s how other brands are getting in on the trend or lending moral support to Grimace. 

Empire State Building

Xbox

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Sims

Among Us

Ritz Crackers

DoorDash
 
 

 

Source:
PRWeek
