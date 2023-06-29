McDonald’s Grimace ‘pretending not to see’ shake trend

Brands can never truly be prepared for finding themselves at the center of a random trend.

McDonald’s Grimace Shake is the victim of the latest TikTok trend. Or rather, TikTok users are pretending to be victims of the purple beverage, creating comedic videos showing them trying it and then in the next shot appearing as if it has poisoned them.

the grimace shake is causing irreversible damage to society. pic.twitter.com/K6oTcsbDao — INTUITION (@ItsIntuition) June 25, 2023

PRWeek reached out to McDonald’s to see how the brand is responding. No one was immediately available for comment, but the purple mascot did tweet yesterday that he is pretending not to see the trend. And we do not blame him.

meee pretending i don't see the grimace shake trendd pic.twitter.com/ZTcnLTESC8 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) June 27, 2023

The shake is part of the Grimace Birthday Meal, honoring the purple blob’s 52nd birthday. Here’s how other brands are getting in on the trend or lending moral support to Grimace. Empire State Building