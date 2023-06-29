McDonald’s Grimace ‘pretending not to see’ shake trend

Brands can never truly be prepared for finding themselves at the center of a random trend.
McDonald’s Grimace Shake is the victim of the latest TikTok trend. Or rather, TikTok users are pretending to be victims of the purple beverage, creating comedic videos showing them trying it and then in the next shot appearing as if it has poisoned them.
the grimace shake is causing irreversible damage to society. pic.twitter.com/K6oTcsbDao— INTUITION (@ItsIntuition) June 25, 2023
PRWeek reached out to McDonald’s to see how the brand is responding. No one was immediately available for comment, but the purple mascot did tweet yesterday that he is pretending not to see the trend. And we do not blame him.
meee pretending i don't see the grimace shake trendd pic.twitter.com/ZTcnLTESC8— McDonald's (@McDonalds) June 27, 2023
The shake is part of the Grimace Birthday Meal, honoring the purple blob’s 52nd birthday.
Here’s how other brands are getting in on the trend or lending moral support to Grimace.
Empire State Building
Grimace has been banned from the Empire State Building— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) June 28, 2023
Xbox
happy belated grimace https://t.co/E5hrSnycGp pic.twitter.com/dma8mhCvAq— Xbox (@Xbox) June 28, 2023
Sonic the Hedgehog
Happy Birthday, Grimace! pic.twitter.com/dnxIEVE2nn— Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) June 27, 2023
The Sims
us after trying a sip of the shake ... pic.twitter.com/eehe3WlkeH— The Sims (@TheSims) June 27, 2023
Among Us
help me bro im about to have one— Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 27, 2023
Ritz Crackers
grimace do not look trust me— RITZ Crackers (@Ritzcrackers) June 27, 2023
What can you say…. They just can’t stop drinking it ��— DoorDash (@DoorDash) June 28, 2023