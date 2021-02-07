Advertising Digital News
Jessica Goodfellow
1 day ago

Magnite adds CTV muscle with SpotX acquisition

Both companies talk up "huge opportunity" to create the "the largest independent CTV and video advertising platform in the programmatic marketplace".

Magnite adds CTV muscle with SpotX acquisition

Magnite, the adtech firm that was created last year via a merger of sell-side platforms Rubicon Project and Telaria, is to acquire SpotX to scale its CTV capabilities.

The firm has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SpotX from European media company RTL Group for US$1.17 billion in cash and stock.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Once combined, the companies claim they will create "the largest independent CTV and video advertising platform in the programmatic marketplace".

The combined supply base of CTV inventory will include A+E Networks, Crackle Plus, The CW Network, Discovery, Disney/Hulu, Electronic Arts, Fox Corporation, FuboTV, Microsoft, Newsy, Philo TV, Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung, Sling TV, Tubi, ViacomCBS, Vizio, Vudu, WarnerMedia and Xumo.

Until the transaction closes, both companies will continue to operate independently.

Magnite president and CEO Michael Barrett said: "Sellers have been looking for a scaled independent alternative to the giant companies who dominate the CTV marketplace. The combination of Magnite and SpotX will make this a reality by bringing together the best CTV technologies and teams at a critical time."

Barrett added that the addition of SpotX's CTV capabilities will make Magnite "well-positioned to participate in the strongest segment of industry growth for the foreseeable future".

SpotX cofounder and CEO Mike Shehan said he was "thrilled about what we will achieve together".

"As CTV flourishes and the media industry continues to turn to programmatic, there is a huge opportunity for an independent scaled company to offer the single most comprehensive technology in the market. We built SpotX with the mission of becoming the leading global video advertising platform, and our goal is now coming to fruition with Magnite," he said.

Magnite is targeting in excess of $35 million in run-rate operating cost synergies, with more than half of the synergies realised within the first year of combined operations.

Magnite plans to finance the transaction with cash on hand, 14 million shares issued to RTL Group and committed financing from Goldman Sachs.

RTL Group will become shareholders in the combined entity, with CEO Thomas Rabe commenting that the transaction "allows for significant value creation and upside potential for the parties, sellers and advertisers in the growing CTV market".

Magnite already has CTV capabilities that it acquired through Telaria. Magnite was launched in July last year following a merging of Rubicon Project and Telaria, which had completed in April. The new combined company offers a single platform for transacting CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile inventory across all geographies and auction types.

While the majority of Magnite's revenue comes from desktop and mobile, CTV is reeling in fast growth. Its total CTV revenue grew by more than 50% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020, it said in January. Chief operating officer Katie Evans noted that CTV was "a bright spot in a tumultuous year for publishers and advertisers alike".

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

1 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

2 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

3 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

4 Publicis pays back Covid salary sacrifices after encouraging Q4

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

5 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

6 Revealed: 20 Women to Watch in Greater China marketing and communications

IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

7 IBM names Carla Piñeyro Sublett as CMO

How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

8 How Braze helped HappyFresh put their customers first

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

9 Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

Netflix slashes annual global adspend by 23% despite record year

10 Netflix slashes annual global adspend by 23% despite record year

Related Articles

SpotX, Milieu Insight partner for OTT measurement solution
Advertising
Nov 11, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

SpotX, Milieu Insight partner for OTT measurement ...

Rubicon Project and Telaria re-emerge as Magnite
Advertising
Jul 1, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Rubicon Project and Telaria re-emerge as Magnite

40 Under 40 2020: Tasha Kaur, SpotX
Advertising
Nov 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Tasha Kaur, SpotX

Taboola-Outbrain merger called off
Advertising
Sep 9, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Taboola-Outbrain merger called off

Just Published

How brands caught the attention of Gen Z during the Super Bowl
Advertising
11 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

How brands caught the attention of Gen Z during the ...

Second-screen activations included influencer partnerships and social media sweepstakes.

Cruelty inflicted on humans to spotlight cruelty inflicted on dogs
Advertising
11 hours ago
Ad Nut

Cruelty inflicted on humans to spotlight cruelty ...

A pro bono campaign by Forsman & Bodenfors for the Singapore SPCA highlights the barbarity of electric-shock collars used in dog training.

Lunar new year tests China's luxury market
Advertising
12 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Lunar new year tests China's luxury market

CAMPAIGN MEMBER EXCLUSIVE: The pandemic has driven more luxury brand marketing online to new demographics. But will these investments work like an ox this CNY?

Young Chinese increasingly ask, 'Why get married, or even bother dating?'
Marketing
12 hours ago
Scott Teng

Young Chinese increasingly ask, 'Why get married, ...

Marketers hoping to build engagement among young people in China need to be aware of a seismic shift in their attitude toward engagements, according to the Greater China co-managing director of Yuzu Kyodai.