L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing officer for SAPMENA region

L'Oreal, a leading beauty brand, has announced the appointment of Lex Bradshaw-Zanger as the new chief digital and marketing officer (CDMO) for the South Asia Pacific, Middle East & North Africa (SAPMENA) zone, effective from 1 May 2023. In his new role, Bradshaw-Zanger will be responsible for boosting L'Oreal's digital and marketing innovation across over 35 markets in the region, home to over three billion consumers. He will be based in Singapore and report to Vismay Sharma, president of SAPMENA.



Bradshaw-Zanger brings a wealth of international expertise and experience to his new role, having worked for L'Oreal since 2016 and held various leadership roles in Western Europe and the Middle East and Africa. Prior, he has worked with brands and agencies such as McDonald's, Facebook, WPP, and Publicis. In his new role, he will lead the strategy to engage new consumers across the zone and help transform L'Oreal's marketing capabilities.

Commenting on the new position, Bradshaw-Zanger said, “I am extremely happy to be joining this amazing and strategic region for the group. The growth potential of these beauty markets, the young, digitally enabled consumers, and the merging of on and offline experiences are an amazing opportunity for us to continue to innovate and transform our marketing.”

Bradshaw-Zanger replaces outgoing Shelly Chiang who takes on a new role as CDMO and head of corporate affairs for L’Oréal Taiwan effective 1 April 2023. Chiang was the founding member of the SAPMENA management committee since January 2021. She is credited with designing, staffing, and integrating a diverse team of experts in digital marketing, e-commerce, data, consumer and market Insights and media. Chiang was a member of Campaign's 2021 and 2022 Power List.