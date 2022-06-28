Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
Jun 28, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Shelly Chiang, L’Oreal

Targeting massive growth in the SAPMENA region, Chiang is pivoting L’Oreal’s digital transformation to make the brand so much more than its current incarnation.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Shelly Chiang, L’Oreal
SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Shelly Chiang

Chief digital and marketing officer, SAPMENA
L’Oreal
Singapore
Member since 2021

Returning to the Power List for the second year in a row, Shelly Chiang is currently chief digital and marketing officer for L’Oreal’s SAPMENA (South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa), a position she was promoted to in April 2020, after one year as CMO for L'Oreal Asia Pacific.

Based in Hong Kong, in her current role, Chiang is focused on propelling digital transformation and developing digital-savvy talents to succeed as leaders in the region. L’Oreal has seen massive growth in the SAPMENA region, especially online, with huge ecommerce growth still predicted. According to Shopee, L’Oreal’s consumer products division has achieved at least U$100 million in goods merchandise value. It was the only beauty brand to achieve this figure alongside other top-tier names such as Samsung, Oppo, and Xiaomi. 

A memorable campaign of late was one in collaboration with Chinese lingerie brand Neiwai and features women embracing a variety of skin tones and types. Not only is the brand aiming to champion diversity in the highly competitive beauty sector, it also aims to practice those values in-house. For instance, L’Oreal India launched ‘Take Two’ earlier this year, a programme to hire women with 12 months of employment gap or more. This was launched to provide opportunities to women who often take employment gaps following childbirth or for other reasons. 

Prior to her current post, Chiang held roles as APAC digital director, which followed a series of roles at L'Oreal Taiwan: CMO, media integration director, senior CRM and digital marketing manager, and marketing manager for the Biotherm brand (the last two positions in the company's luxury division). Prior to that, she spent less than two years at Kao as an assistant manager, after starting her career as an internet communications executive at L'Oreal in Taiwan. 

With her international career and education, as well as being a mum to three children, she’s an advocate for sustainability and diversity, and committed to contributing to the progress of both in L’Oreal and outside the company. On social media, Chiang frequently speaks out about the importance of progress toward sustainability, as well as diversity. 

SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Shelly Chiang, L'Oreal
Marketing
Jun 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Shelly Chiang, L'Oreal

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart
Marketing
Jul 15, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
14 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
16 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.