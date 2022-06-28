Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Shelly Chiang, L’Oreal

SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST

Returning to the Power List for the second year in a row, Shelly Chiang is currently chief digital and marketing officer for L’Oreal’s SAPMENA (South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa), a position she was promoted to in April 2020, after one year as CMO for L'Oreal Asia Pacific.

Based in Hong Kong, in her current role, Chiang is focused on propelling digital transformation and developing digital-savvy talents to succeed as leaders in the region. L’Oreal has seen massive growth in the SAPMENA region, especially online, with huge ecommerce growth still predicted. According to Shopee, L’Oreal’s consumer products division has achieved at least U$100 million in goods merchandise value. It was the only beauty brand to achieve this figure alongside other top-tier names such as Samsung, Oppo, and Xiaomi.

A memorable campaign of late was one in collaboration with Chinese lingerie brand Neiwai and features women embracing a variety of skin tones and types. Not only is the brand aiming to champion diversity in the highly competitive beauty sector, it also aims to practice those values in-house. For instance, L’Oreal India launched ‘Take Two’ earlier this year, a programme to hire women with 12 months of employment gap or more. This was launched to provide opportunities to women who often take employment gaps following childbirth or for other reasons.

Prior to her current post, Chiang held roles as APAC digital director, which followed a series of roles at L'Oreal Taiwan: CMO, media integration director, senior CRM and digital marketing manager, and marketing manager for the Biotherm brand (the last two positions in the company's luxury division). Prior to that, she spent less than two years at Kao as an assistant manager, after starting her career as an internet communications executive at L'Oreal in Taiwan.

With her international career and education, as well as being a mum to three children, she’s an advocate for sustainability and diversity, and committed to contributing to the progress of both in L’Oreal and outside the company. On social media, Chiang frequently speaks out about the importance of progress toward sustainability, as well as diversity.