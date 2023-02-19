Knorr dares Gen Z to ‘Eat for good’ in environmental push

To mark World Eat For Good Day on 19 February, Knorr is raising awareness around the environmental impacts of the world’s food consumption.



The Unilever brand teamed up with IPG agencies MullenLowe, Weber Shandwick and Rogers & Cowan PMK, as well as experience agency Swamp Motel, to release the “Dare to try” push.



In partnership with TikTok and Vice, “Dare to try” brings together 11 international content creators for a unique game of truth or dare, before inviting them to attend a dinner party.



During the game, Knorr shares truths about the effects of food production and consumption on the planet, and dares participants to make more sustainable choices, even things such as eating insects.

“Food is the strongest lever to optimise our health and improve environmental sustainability. Of course, we are not asking people to start eating insects from now on, but we would like to invite them to think about the impact their plate can have on the planet,” Niek de Rooij, global masterbrand director at Knorr, said.



“There are plenty of better options such as the simple and delicious recipes we created with our chefs. We hope these dishes will inspire people to discover new, fun ways of cooking with vegetables and plants.”



The campaign aims to emphasise the planetary impact of dietary choices, particularly among young people.



Alan Bell, global business director, IPG Team Unilever, added that younger audiences believe in purpose, but consume so much daily content through TikTok and other channels that it becomes challenging to grab their attention.



Bell said: “#KnorrDareToTry brings this to life through creator-led activations and branded content, meeting them where they are and in a language they use every day.”



The campaign includes creator content and brand content across platforms like TikTok as well as PR and real-life experiences to drive engagement among Gen Z.



“Dare to try” adds to Knorr’s 10 existing programmes across four continents that educate and equip people to "Eat for good".



Mark Ibaviosa, creative director at MullenLowe, said: “Knorr is all about flavour. And we figured, wouldn’t it be great if we used that flavour to overcome any hesitations people had with food they didn’t usually eat?



“Insects are a proven sustainable future food source. With Knorr in the mix, we sought to prove that they’re not daring, they’re actually delicious.”