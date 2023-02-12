KFC India appoints Aparna Bhawal as CMO

KFC India has appointed Aparna Bhawal as chief marketing officer for KFC India and partner countries (Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives).
She moves from Hindustan Times, where she was vice president of marketing. She has also worked with Coca-Cola, GlaxoSmithKline, Procter & Gamble and GE Financial Services.
Bhawal will report to Moksh Chopra, general manager, KFC India and partner countries.
Chopra said, “At KFC India, we are committed to delivering long-term, sustainable growth and one of the key pillars to achieve this is our people. We are excited to welcome Aparna to the KFC Team. Her multifaceted experience and proven track record make her a great addition to the brand. I am confident that her excellence across different marketing functions will be instrumental in inspiring creativity and driving growth for KFC India.”
Bhawal said “I am thrilled to join KFC India. As one of the most recognizable brands in the world, KFC’s legacy, distinctiveness, taste and innovative approach to marketing are legendary. I look forward to working with the team to continue unlocking the brand’s potential in India and partner countries.”
