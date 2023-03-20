Advertising News
Minnie Wang
1 day ago

Jason Wu exits DDB as China CEO

Wu joined the agency from Wunderman Thompson and left DDB after five months as China CEO.

Jason Wu
Jason Wu

DDB China has confirmed that Jason Wu has resigned and left the agency. DDB's current general manager Algra Chan is leading the Shanghai office.

In a statement shared with Campaign, DDB said, “Jason's resignation coincides with recent changes at DDB China and its new move with BBDO. While we're sad to see him go, we understand and fully support his decision. During this time of transition, we're committed to ensuring a smooth transition for all employees, and we'll do our best to make that happen.”

With over 20 years of experience working for 4As, Wu returned to DDB as China CEO last October.  He took over the position from Matthew Cheng, who gave up the position for ‘family reasons’. 

News of Wu’s departure follows a wave of recent exits at DDB, as its Asia chief creative officer Eugene Cheong and Asia CEO David Tang left the agency in February.  

Prior to that, he was managing director of Wunderman Thompson Shanghai. Wu worked at DDB China as vice president from 2013 to 2016.

 

 
Campaign Asia-Pacific

