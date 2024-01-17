News Advertising Media Marketing
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Invnt Group expands to India

The Group has appointed ex-Mindshare partner and most recently, former Starlight Gaming CEO Laveesh Pandey, to head the agency in Mumbai.

Laveesh Pandey.
Laveesh Pandey.
Invnt Group has announced its expansion into India by launching operations in Mumbai. This adds to the agency's presence in New York, London, Sydney, Dubai, San Francisco, Detroit, Washington DC and Stockholm.
 
Labelled as a 'global brand story project', Invnt Group offers 'complementary disciplines' designed to help 'forward-thinking organisations'. The Group consists of a brand strategy firm, Folk Hero, a culture consultancy, Meaning; a production studio and creative agency, HEVĒ; events for colleges and universities, Invnt Higher Ed; digital innovation division, Invnt.Atom, a creative multimedia experience studio, Hypnogram, and ITP Live (Any Venue Video, Thunder Audio,In Sync), for live entertainment. 
 
Invnt's client roster in India includes Tata Motors. 
 
Laveesh Pandey has joined the group as managing director for the South Asia region. He was chief operating officer at Starlight Gaming. Also joining him are  Abhishek Pandey as producer (previously senior manager—operations and client relations at MidasNext Media), and Varun Parashar as manager—account services (previously marketing and community lead at Starlight Gaming).
 
Scott Cullather, president and CEO, Invnt Group, CEO, Invnt.Atom, said, "We are excited to extend our reach and expertise to South Asia, a region that is rapidly emerging as a hub for technological and marketing communications innovation. Establishing a base in Mumbai is not solely a strategic decision but also a response to our client's growing needs to engage and build wider and deeper communities. It reinforces our commitment to delivering impactful brand stories globally and locally, catering to the unique challenges and opportunities in the region."
 
"Our goal is to create unparalleled brand experiences that resonate deeply with local audiences and set new standards in creativity and strategic execution on the global stage. We’re also thrilled to welcome Laveesh Pandey, who joins our team with the perfect experience to drive the group’s expansion in the region.” 
 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cadbury marks birthday with 200 years of history in 60 seconds

1 Cadbury marks birthday with 200 years of history in 60 seconds

Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

2 Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

AOY Insights: Double gold for T&A Ogilvy — wins for SE Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year and Vietnam PR Agency of the Year

3 AOY Insights: Double gold for T&A Ogilvy — wins for SE Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year and Vietnam PR Agency of the Year

Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

4 Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

5 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

AOY Insights: Hat trick of wins caps stellar year for Atomic 212°, Australia’s largest independent media agency, and CEO Claire Fenner

6 AOY Insights: Hat trick of wins caps stellar year for Atomic 212°, Australia’s largest independent media agency, and CEO Claire Fenner

When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

7 When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

AOY Insights: Zenith reaches peak as Vietnam Media Agency of the Year by prioritising change

8 AOY Insights: Zenith reaches peak as Vietnam Media Agency of the Year by prioritising change

M&C Saatchi Indonesia goes independent; Anish Daryani takes control

9 M&C Saatchi Indonesia goes independent; Anish Daryani takes control

Calvin Klein FKA twigs ad banned for objectifying women

10 Calvin Klein FKA twigs ad banned for objectifying women

Related Articles

The agencies of the future understand creators and new forms of content: Roshan Abbas
3 days ago
Anupama Sajeet

The agencies of the future understand creators and ...

Wondrlab enters Europe with Webtalk acquisition
3 days ago
Campaign India Team

Wondrlab enters Europe with Webtalk acquisition

Google addresses concerns over Privacy Sandbox
Jan 14, 2024
Campaign India Team

Google addresses concerns over Privacy Sandbox

Babita Baruah to be VML India CEO
Jan 11, 2024
Campaign India Team

Babita Baruah to be VML India CEO

Just Published

How marketers will manage spend in 2024
17 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

How marketers will manage spend in 2024

2024 is expected to be another year of tight budgets. In an era of volatility and recession concerns, Campaign asks how will marketers do more with less?

Building brand reputation and fostering innovation in the energy sector: Campaign's Global Forecast Q1 2024 – Part two
The Knowledge
18 hours ago
Maria Iu

Building brand reputation and fostering innovation ...

In the second part of Campaign's Global Forecast for this quarter, we explore why energy brands have been criticised for their contribution toward the climate emergency, and speak to industry figures to uncover how these challenges will affect new business for agencies in the future.

December APAC advertiser of the month: MTR Corporation
19 hours ago
Samuel Tan

December APAC advertiser of the month: MTR Corporation

MTR's partnership with Foodpanda, ten F&B services, and WWF towards a green future for Hong Kong registers ad awareness spike.

Google layoffs escalate as automation replaces some roles
19 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Google layoffs escalate as automation replaces some ...

Tech giant has slashed hundreds of roles within its ad sales division after throwing more weight behind AI-powered ad products.