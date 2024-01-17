Invnt Group expands to India

Invnt Group has announced its expansion into India by launching operations in Mumbai. This adds to the agency's presence in New York, London, Sydney, Dubai, San Francisco, Detroit, Washington DC and Stockholm.

Labelled as a 'global brand story project', Invnt Group offers 'complementary disciplines' designed to help 'forward-thinking organisations'. The Group consists of a brand strategy firm, Folk Hero, a culture consultancy, Meaning; a production studio and creative agency, HEVĒ; events for colleges and universities, Invnt Higher Ed; digital innovation division, Invnt.Atom, a creative multimedia experience studio, Hypnogram, and ITP Live (Any Venue Video, Thunder Audio,In Sync), for live entertainment.

Invnt's client roster in India includes Tata Motors.

Laveesh Pandey has joined the group as managing director for the South Asia region. He was chief operating officer at Starlight Gaming. Also joining him are Abhishek Pandey as producer (previously senior manager—operations and client relations at MidasNext Media), and Varun Parashar as manager—account services (previously marketing and community lead at Starlight Gaming).

Scott Cullather, president and CEO, Invnt Group, CEO, Invnt.Atom, said, "We are excited to extend our reach and expertise to South Asia, a region that is rapidly emerging as a hub for technological and marketing communications innovation. Establishing a base in Mumbai is not solely a strategic decision but also a response to our client's growing needs to engage and build wider and deeper communities. It reinforces our commitment to delivering impactful brand stories globally and locally, catering to the unique challenges and opportunities in the region."

"Our goal is to create unparalleled brand experiences that resonate deeply with local audiences and set new standards in creativity and strategic execution on the global stage. We’re also thrilled to welcome Laveesh Pandey, who joins our team with the perfect experience to drive the group’s expansion in the region.”