India's ad watchdog suspends deodorant ads for promoting rape culture

The other ad shows a group of men entering the room, where one of their friends is seated with his girlfriend. The men ask his friend if he’s taken the shot, to which he says yes. His partner is startled by his response, as she finds the conversation an implication about receiving sexual favours from her. As the men state that it’s now their turn and walk near her, she twitches in the bed, while they go ahead to grab the bottle of Layer’r Shot.
The said ads are in potential violation of ASCI’s chapter II, which states that advertisements should contain nothing indecent, vulgar, especially in the depiction of women, or nothing repulsive which is likely, in the light of generally prevailing standards of decency and propriety, to cause grave and widespread offence.
The I&B Ministry too, has ordered YouTube and Twitter to take down the brands ads, on grounds of promoting rape culture. ASCI has also confirmed that the channel that originally aired the ad has already pulled it down.
Fuming at cringe worthy ads of the perfume ‘Shot’. They show toxic masculinity in its worst form and clearly promote gang rape culture!The company owners must be held accountable. Have issued notice to Delhi Police and written letter to I&B Minister seeking FIR and strong action. pic.twitter.com/k8n06TB1mQ— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) June 4, 2022
Other members of the Twitterati called the ads cringe-worthy, derogatory, unsafe for women and demanded that the creators of the ad be fired.
I&B Ministry asks Twitter, YouTube to take down "derogatory (Layer'r Shot) ad circulating on social media." pic.twitter.com/9aFUlKf97z— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022
These Layer'r Shot advertisements are really cringe. Sick level of marketing and advertising. Shocked they are still going on and on..... They should be banned ����— vineet jacob (@JacobVineet) June 3, 2022
How is no one complaining about this LAYER'R SHOT advertisment being broadcasted? You're trying to crack double meaning jokes like these for expensive campaigns as a brand.— Prashant (@PrashantMUFC) June 3, 2022
