Advertising PR News The Work
Campaign India Team
16 hours ago

India's ad watchdog suspends deodorant ads for promoting rape culture

The ads potentially violate the Advertising Standards Council of India's chapter II, which states that advertisements should contain nothing indecent, vulgar, especially in the depiction of women.

India's ad watchdog suspends deodorant ads for promoting rape culture
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has invoked a special process called ‘suspended pending investigation’ (SPI) to suspend the ads aired by Layer’r Shot, a deodorant brand owned by Adjavis Venture. 
 
The brand has been accused of promoting rape culture through its two films which were being aired on Sony Liv during the first Test match between England and New Zealand. 
 
Of the two 15-seconds each ad, one showed four men speaking to each other at a store. The men speak about who will take the ‘Shot’ as there are four of them and only one shot. The woman in front of them assumes that the conversation is about her. In fear, she turns around to look at them. She then catches them staring at the last bottle of Shot’s deodorant on the rack. 
 
The other ad shows a group of men entering the room, where one of their friends is seated with his girlfriend. The men ask his friend if he’s taken the shot, to which he says yes. His partner is startled by his response, as she finds the conversation an implication about receiving sexual favours from her. As the men state that it’s now their turn and walk near her, she twitches in the bed, while they go ahead to grab the bottle of Layer’r Shot. 
 
The said ads are in potential violation of ASCI’s chapter II, which states that advertisements should contain nothing indecent, vulgar, especially in the depiction of women, or nothing repulsive which is likely, in the light of generally prevailing standards of decency and propriety, to cause grave and widespread offence. 
 
In a statement issued by ASCI, the body stated that in most cases, it provides an opportunity for the advertiser to put forth their arguments before a recommendation is provided on the ad. 
 
The statement read, “In exceptional circumstances, when it appears prima facie that an advertisement is in serious breach of the ASCI Code and its continued transmission can cause public harm or its continuation is against public interest, then ASCI would, pending investigation direct the advertiser / the advertising agency / the media buying agency and the media concerned to suspend the advertisement. 
 
Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW), tweeted on Saturday that the advertisements reflected ‘toxic masculinity in its worst form’ and that she had taken up the matter with the Delhi Police and Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry.
The I&B Ministry too, has ordered YouTube and Twitter to take down the brands ads, on grounds of promoting rape culture. ASCI has also confirmed that the channel that originally aired the ad has already pulled it down. 
 
Other members of the Twitterati called the ads cringe-worthy, derogatory, unsafe for women and demanded that the creators of the ad be fired. 
 
Although several body spray brands like Axe and Wild Stone have been infamous and slammed for objectifying women through their ads, Layer’r Shot’s ads have been accused of crossing every line when it comes to glorification of the rape culture.   
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt or expense

1 Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt

Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

2 Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

Move and win roundup: Week of May 30, 2022

3 Move and win roundup: Week of May 30, 2022

Into the Metaverse: WPP & Meta bring together industry leaders to navigate a journey into a new world

4 Into the Metaverse: WPP & Meta bring together industry leaders to navigate a journey into a new world

'People want to do more than shop online': Shopee's head of marketing

5 'People want to do more than shop online': Shopee's head of marketing

L'Oreal Malaysia switches media agency partner

6 L'Oreal Malaysia switches media partner

Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

7 Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

8 Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

Should all brands rush to enter the metaverse?

9 Should all brands rush to enter the metaverse?

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

10 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Related Articles

Top six most complained about advertising themes in India: ASCI report
Advertising
Jan 14, 2022
Campaign India Team

Top six most complained about advertising themes in ...

India's ASCI influencer marketing guidelines: The industry responds
Marketing
Jul 14, 2021

India's ASCI influencer marketing guidelines: The ...

India sets crypto and NFT advertising guidelines
Advertising
Feb 23, 2022
Campaign India Team

India sets crypto and NFT advertising guidelines

Indian advertising still stuck in stereotypes: report
Advertising
Nov 29, 2021
Eularie Saldanha

Indian advertising still stuck in stereotypes: report

Just Published

How many instances of sexism can you point out in this video?
Advertising
45 minutes ago
Ad Nut

How many instances of sexism can you point out in ...

In a powerful new video by Fck the Cupcakes and Innocean, men are asked to call out instances of casual sexism, many of which may otherwise go unnoticed.

Snap makes series of senior appointments in APAC
Digital
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Snap makes series of senior appointments in APAC

The social media company announced senior regional hires including Saurabh Dangwal as head of global brands and Dan Heffernan as head of global agency.

Cannes Contenders: UltraSuperNew picks top five APAC campaigns
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Cannes Contenders: UltraSuperNew picks top five ...

Sarah Emmanuel-Cheong picks APAC campaigns that have a chance of scoring a Cannes Lions this year.

Brand Health Check: Is it the end of the road for Uber in APAC?
Marketing
2 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Brand Health Check: Is it the end of the road for ...

'Tears were not shed when the brand exited Southeast Asia': Experts weigh in how the ridesharing and food delivery giant can resurrect its struggling business in the region.