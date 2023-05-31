Marketing PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Inclusion at standstill: Singapore falls short on DEI and gender pay equality

Find out which APAC markets are making strides in bridging the inclusion and pay parity gap whilst Singapore remains stuck behind the curve.

Inclusion at standstill: Singapore falls short on DEI and gender pay equality

APAC is starting to show positive signs of becoming a more diverse, equal and inclusive society. While some markets in the region have make visible progress, Singapore lags behind on the key diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and gender pay equality metrics.

A significant majority of Singapore workers, around 47%, believe that their companies have not made any progress in addressing gender pay equality over the past three years. Similarly, 43.1% of workers feel that DEI policies have not seen any improvements.

These are results of a large-scale study 'People at Work 2023: A Global Workforce View' study carried out by the ADP Research Institute on over 32,612 professionals in 17 countries. Participating nations from APAC include Australia, China, India and Singapore; US and Canada from North America, Argentine, Brazil and Chile from Latin America and France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Switzerland and the UK from Europe.

This stands in stark contrast to countries like Australia, China, and India, where respondents generally perceive positive advancements in gender pay equality (55.5%) and DEI (57.8%) within their organisations over the same period. 

Singapore's lag in inclusion parameters is particularly concerning, as the hub of multinational companies in Asia, the city is a diverse melting pot of cultures and firms in the region have long acknowledged their beliefs in DEI and employee welfare practices and the willingness to be part of the solution. With an increasingly global labour pool, it is crucial for Singapore to not just be on the right DEI track but to win the regional race.  

Yvonne Teo, vice president of HR, APAC, ADP, expressed concerns over Singapore's stagnation in comparison to the rest of the region, emphasising the need for local businesses to buckle up and help fix the situation. 

"Companies can address this issue in different ways. Payroll data – often considered a back-office function – is an important tool to identify and provide C-suites with information on gender or ethnic pay gaps. Companies should also consider investing regularly on the promotion of new roles and job openings to a different cohort of applicants, while supporting internal initiatives that foster connections and champion diversity,” she adds.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

1 Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Beyond ChatGPT: What's next for AI and the marketing industry?

3 Beyond ChatGPT: What's next for AI and the marketing industry?

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

4 Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Improving on paying for performance

5 Improving on paying for performance

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

6 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2023: Shortlist revealed

7 PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2023: Shortlist revealed

Singapore campaign encourages more people to naturally identify as caregivers

8 Singapore campaign encourages more people to naturally identify as caregivers

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global media account

10 Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global media account

Related Articles

The return of the Gender Pay Gap Bot
Mar 14, 2023
Jess Ruderman

The return of the Gender Pay Gap Bot

Salaries continue to grow for majority of creative industry but gender pay gap widens
Apr 26, 2023
Ben Bold

Salaries continue to grow for majority of creative ...

Gender pay equity: why should organisations care?
Mar 9, 2023
Michele Prota

Gender pay equity: why should organisations care?

The simple truth about gender pay inequity in adland
Oct 6, 2022
Nikita Mishra

The simple truth about gender pay inequity in adland

Just Published

Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027
2 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ...

Share award is worth ten times his annual salary.

Creative Minds: The witty Denstu wordsmith on trolling for success
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: The witty Denstu wordsmith on ...

Anamika Thakur wishes to remind her younger self to trade grades for grass (not the objectionable kind).

2023 Cannes Contenders: UltraSuperNew picks top APAC campaigns
13 hours ago
Campaign Staff

2023 Cannes Contenders: UltraSuperNew picks top ...

The group creative director at UltraSuperNew picks standout campaigns that have a chance of scoring at Cannes this year.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Adachi has masterminded a series of buzzworthy campaigns for the leading Japanese convenience store chain which have resulted in record breaking sales.