Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

Skincare and cosmetics brand SK-II has appointed Huge, IPG's experience design and digital agency, to develop, launch and manage its new global CRM program following a competitive pitch.

As agency of record, Huge will be responsible for a new workstream, which will span digital user experience, retail experience, customer engagement, e-commerce, creative and technological services. The agency is well known to SK-II, having worked since 2015 on a multitude of creative and customer-experience projects from in-store displays and activations to out-of-home live experiences, digital content and other work.

The global CRM communications mandate will be led out of the agency's Singapore office. Huge also has an office in Japan, where SK-II is based. The P&G-owned brand aims to build on its past work with Huge to create unique and personalised experiences at all stages around product purchases, combining digital UX with more emotive customer connections.

“We look forward to partnering with Huge as one of our key partners to launch our new global CRM program that enables us to build a stronger human and social connection with our consumers in a way that is both meaningful and relevant to them,” said Sandeep Seth, CEO of global for SK-II.

Added Martin Riley, APAC managing director of Huge.“Our relationship with SK-II has led to us collectively achieve the impossible everyday, so to deepen the relationship with SK-II consumers is an exciting ask and a large part of connecting the entire consumer journey. Putting the user at the center of everything is what we do.”