HK4As releases an anthem for the industry

Expressing a desire to "band the industry together" at the end of a difficult year, the Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies of Hong Kong (HK4As) in late December launched an original song that urges the industry to continue to 'Tough it out' until better days arrive.

The song, which features locally known rapper and producer Ghost Style as well as local musician Ela, aims to celebrate the fact that when times get tough, creativity will find a way, according to the HK4As.

Real industry creatives appear in the video and in a poster campaign that appeared on free media spaces including in the MTR system.



The organisation is sending a vinyl disc of the song to members "as a memento and rally cry".



“While Covid has caused many things to stop, our passion and dedication have never wavered," Alexis Chiu, chairman of HK4As, said in a release. "While we have new programmes in place to combat the new normal to still foster growth and support great work, we also wanted to celebrate those who are toughing it out. Every part of this campaign was made by our local talents for the local industry. Furthermore, this song is our way of supporting everyone for standing this test and a way for all of us to look forward to a better future ahead.”

CREDITS

The HK4As thanked the following people involved in the shooting:

Alexis Chiu

Onie Chu

Sammy Lau

Spencer Wong

Eric Wong

Pauling Wong

Eddie@24herbs

Winnie Chan

Ghost Style

Ela Alegre

Christopher Lee

Jackie Wong

Jane Wong

Francis Wong

Nelson Ng