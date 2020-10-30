Media News
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Havas Media Group India names Mohit Joshi as CEO

He was previously MD.

Mohit Joshi
Mohit Joshi

Havas Group India announced the promotion of Mohit Joshi to chief executive officer of Havas Media Group.

Joshi has been serving as group managing director since the departure of Anita Nayyar, who left her role as CEO of Havas Media Group for India and Southeast Asia in February and later joined Zee5. Joshi will continue to report to Rana Barua, CEO of Havas Group India.

Vishnu Mohan, chairman and CEO, Havas Group, India and Southeast Asia, said, “I have had the privilege of welcoming Mohit to Havas almost 14 years ago. A true dynamic leader with an in-depth understanding of consumers, brands, and the changing media landscape. Mohit’s experience and long association with Havas makes him an ideal choice for the leadership role, as we look to significantly scale our presence in the media space.” 

Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas Group India, said, “Over the last few years, Mohit has not just driven existing clients and business but has also played a lead role in driving the growth for the agency. He is a passionate and a visionary business leader, who brings invaluable expertise. His long-term vision coupled with his acumen will help us make a more meaningful difference to brands and consumers. I am happy that it's Mohit who will lead Havas Media Group into the next phase of growth.”

Joshi said, “In today’s dynamic and evolving business environment, Havas overall is undergoing a massive change to stay differentiated, relevant and meaningful. I’m excited to take on this huge responsibility and new responsibilities and combating the challenges during this crucial time and I look forward to the next chapter working closely with Rana, the senior management of Havas Group India, my wonderful colleagues and clients and the entire team across the region and all our global offices.”

Source:
Campaign India

