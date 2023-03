PT Reckitt Benckiser (Indonesia) has named Group M as its agency of record and has moved the entire media remit under the Group M umbrella. IPG Mediabrands is the incumbent agency.

Campaign Asia-Pacific has learnt the account size is pegged at US$4 million.

The British consumer goods multinational is present in three categories in Indonesia: health, hygiene and nutrition. Their key brands in the region are Dettol, Harpic, Enfagrow and Durex.

It is an open contract with review after two years.