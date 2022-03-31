Advertising Analysis Opinions
Charles Wigley
23 hours ago

Great creativity starts at the top of the corporate tree

Client-agency relationships at the highest levels ensure greater speed, productivity, creativity and, ultimately, effectiveness.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The biggest barrier to great creative work is corporate structure. The best way around it starts at the top.

This may sound contentious. After all, aren’t a client’s vision, experience, and ability to buy powerful work important? Not to mention their agency’s strategic and creative talent? Undoubtedly, but after many years in the business (most recently as a consultant to both agencies and clients) I am convinced that if you had to rank all the various impediments to getting good work made, then structure sits at the top of the list.

While not all clients are bold, or have what Sir John Hegarty would simply call ‘taste’, most want to do the right things. Indeed, despite perennial agency mumblings, there are not many total fools out there.

Likewise, even the most pedestrian seeming of agencies have good people in them fighting the good fight. That they have all read the same stuff and have similar tools and processes is not necessarily a bad thing. We live in a time when there has never been more evidence as to how and why communications work. Everything is out there, so people quite naturally come to broadly shared (and broadly correct) approaches and goals.

Yet too much work remains poor and therefore expensive (as it requires more media spend to work). In the UK, for example, consumer agreement with the TGI (Target Group Index) statement ‘the ads are as good as the programmes’ has been in steady decline since the early 1990s. In fact, it's a ski slope.

But why, when there is the talent, understanding and desire to do good work on both agency and client sides?

I think the problem starts with marketing being halfway up the corporate tree. Only rarely on executive management teams, almost never on boards.

So creative briefs and work (sometimes even company purpose) get developed midway up the corporate pecking order and then shuffled (often timidly) upwards for final approval.

Faced with work for which they have often seen no background thinking and have had no hand in developing, senior execs frequently reject it or ask for numerous amendments. And, given that they are the ones setting the real strategy for the company, they're not always wrong.

This situation is not just expensive in terms of time and fees; it is even more so in terms of slowness to market and often the ultimate effectiveness of the work. Having been tampered with so extensively, the work often loses its soul, or it lacks the truth of what the company is really about.

So how to remedy? I think it pays to think about the most successful client-agency relationships and the hugely valuable brands they have built. Think of Steve Jobs at Apple working with Jay Chiat and Lee Clow of TBWA, Phil Knight at Nike and his relationship with Dan Wieden of Wieden Kennedy. Think—if you are senior in your agency or client company—about the best, most productive client-agency relationships you have had. Almost inevitably they started at the top. As a result, they were quicker, more productive, more creative and, ultimately, far more effective.

But unless you are going to leave it to the vagaries of character and chance (never wise) how do you make sure it happens this way for your relationship? If you are on the client side and recognise this situation, then the best move you are likely to make is to ask your CEO and management group to get involved at the start of the process, rather than the end. Co-creating the brand brief with you and your agency. This will be by far the best use of your quotient of corporate bravery for the year. Go and talk to them. Share this article with them if it helps. If they are part of the process early on, things will become inestimably easier later on when they see the work. I promise.

If you are on the agency side, it’s time to gird your loins and use your quotient of fiscal bravery. Say to all prospective new clients, 'This is how we work'. Develop a process to match. Do not deviate or cave in. Because again, a strong point of view on the best way to work at the start of a relationship will be immensely valuable down the line.

Charles Wigley is a UK-based brand and communications consultant, and the former chairman of BBH Asia. He published this column first on LinkedIn.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

2 Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

3 Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

4 Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

5 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

6 Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

7 Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

Why are NFTs so divisive?

8 Why are NFTs so divisive?

Heineken launches virtual beer brewed in Decentraland

9 Heineken launches virtual beer brewed in Decentraland

Is personal branding more important than qualifications?

10 Is personal branding more important than qualifications?

Related Articles

Is the boom in new advertisers a bubble that's about to burst?
Advertising
Mar 1, 2022
Gideon Spanier

Is the boom in new advertisers a bubble that's ...

Enter, the fifth age of advertising
Advertising
Dec 20, 2021
Sue Unerman

Enter, the fifth age of advertising

Apple’s ‘gangster move’ dealt a blow to Meta and digital advertising
Advertising
Feb 7, 2022
Andy Pemberton

Apple’s ‘gangster move’ dealt a blow to Meta and ...

Amazon becomes ‘biggest advertiser in history’ with record $16.9bn spend
Advertising
Feb 7, 2022
Gideon Spanier

Amazon becomes ‘biggest advertiser in history’ with ...

Just Published

Shortlist for Digital Media Awards 2022 released
Digital
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Shortlist for Digital Media Awards 2022 released

See the work shortlisted in this year's media awards and sector awards, as well as the shortlists for the digital media owners awards and the people/company awards.

Cringe-worthy or actually funny? April Fool’s gags from brands
Advertising
2 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Cringe-worthy or actually funny? April Fool’s gags ...

A plastic Batmobile? A koala on duty? An alcohol-filled mattress? The gags are out in this year’s April Fool’s roundup.

Pedigree publishes book series for dogs
Advertising
2 hours ago
Ad Nut

Pedigree publishes book series for dogs

The Colenso BBDO-led initiative, Dogphonics, actually aims to get kids reading by providing an audience that's all ears—and no judgement.

Publicis Media makes a leap
Analysis
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Publicis Media makes a leap

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The media agencies under Publicis Groupe moved up in the new-business rankings in 2021 with some plum pitch wins. Were the company's efforts in other areas enough to improve its overall grade?