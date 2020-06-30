As he departs the region, the longtime BBH chairman shares his favourite ads from his two decades in APAC.
Even if you don't care about UK politics, the way Brexit was sold to the public underscores important but oft-forgotten advertising advice, according to BBH's Asia chairman.
The best way to be fast is to get the sharpest brains you have thinking about the problem together from the get-go.
Will the recent ad-agency megamergers soar to new heights, or fail to take flight? It may come down to questions of organisational culture, according to the APAC head of BBH.
For agencies, remembering to refuse when necessary can have positive impacts.
When everyone is running to one spot, BBH's APAC chairman despairs.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins