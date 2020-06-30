Charles Wigley

Send feedback to Charles Wigley.
20 ads for 20 years: Chaz's BBH favourites
Advertising
Jun 30, 2020
Charles Wigley

20 ads for 20 years: Chaz's BBH favourites

As he departs the region, the longtime BBH chairman shares his favourite ads from his two decades in APAC.

Is 'demonic' Dominic Cummings currently the best adman in the UK?
Advertising
Jan 17, 2020
Charles Wigley

Is 'demonic' Dominic Cummings currently the best ...

Even if you don't care about UK politics, the way Brexit was sold to the public underscores important but oft-forgotten advertising advice, according to BBH's Asia chairman.

In praise of the taxi meeting
Advertising
May 21, 2019
Charles Wigley

In praise of the taxi meeting

The best way to be fast is to get the sharpest brains you have thinking about the problem together from the get-go.

Agency megamergers: Will the fat birds fly?
Advertising
Jan 7, 2019
Charles Wigley

Agency megamergers: Will the fat birds fly?

Will the recent ad-agency megamergers soar to new heights, or fail to take flight? It may come down to questions of organisational culture, according to the APAC head of BBH.

The power of 'no'
Advertising
Nov 20, 2018
Charles Wigley

The power of 'no'

For agencies, remembering to refuse when necessary can have positive impacts.

Can we all stop developing advertising the way small children play football?
Advertising
Jan 25, 2018
Charles Wigley

Can we all stop developing advertising the way ...

When everyone is running to one spot, BBH's APAC chairman despairs.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia