Analysis News The Knowledge
Jamie Rossouw
14 hours ago

Global new-biz round-up: Adobe and Huawei among big wins by Publicis and WPP

Five of 'big six' holding groups see billings drop.

Adobe: Wavemaker and Publicis Media to split global planning and buying

Publicis Groupe and WPP scooped the largest wins in March and April, including splitting the Adobe global account and landing Signet Jewelers and Huawei. A total of 792 reviews drew to a close during

Excellent choice! This is exclusive Campaign content.

Sign in or join our top subscription tier, The Knowledge, today.

The Knowledge

Why Subscribe?

  • Monthly global and APAC research reports on M&A, new business and client spending
  • Quarterly global forecasting reports
  • Trend analysis reports with APAC agency report cards
  • Unlimited access to all Campaign Asia-Pacific content and its archive of 70,000+ articles,. No monthly limits!
  • Full account membership support
  • Event discounts
Join Now
Sign in

or call +852 2122 5222
or email [email protected]

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

1 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

2 YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

3 PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

Top independent health agency opens in APAC

4 Top independent health agency opens in APAC

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

5 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Pride Month: Coming out is a family affair

6 Pride Month: Coming out is a family affair

APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

7 APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

Move and win roundup: Week of June 19, 2023

8 Move and win roundup: Week of June 19, 2023

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

9 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Saviour narrative vs real life: Natalie Lam on creativity in Asia

10 Saviour narrative vs real life: Natalie Lam on creativity in Asia

Related Articles

Omnicom was best-performing stock among agency giants in 2022
Jan 12, 2023
Gideon Spanier

Omnicom was best-performing stock among agency ...

Pressure on WPP, IPG, Dentsu, Publicis and Omnicom escalates over climate change
May 15, 2022
James Halliwell

Pressure on WPP, IPG, Dentsu, Publicis and Omnicom ...

A four-way fight? Race to be most valuable agency group heats up
Nov 17, 2021
Gideon Spanier

A four-way fight? Race to be most valuable agency ...

Publicis poaches top WPP executive Demet Ikiler for new EMEA COO role
Jan 24, 2023
Gideon Spanier

Publicis poaches top WPP executive Demet Ikiler for ...

Just Published

Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report
4 hours ago
Rahat Kapur

Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, ...

The tech giant has failed to meet promised standards when placing video ads on third-party sites, reveals a new study by the brand ad-analysis company, Adalytics.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Kevin Mintaraga, Tokopedia
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Kevin Mintaraga, ...

Mintaraga has helped launch a series of marketing solutions that have accelerated profitability for Indonesia's largest e-commerce platform while enabling businesses to achieve promotional goals and generate sustainable growth.

Campaign at Cannes 2023: What the creative strategy jury saw in the work
5 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Campaign at Cannes 2023: What the creative strategy ...

Accountability and proof of effectiveness in the work are on the rise and so is humour, says jury president Amrita Randhawa in an interview with Campaign at Cannes.

The Philippines' top brands for customer experience
5 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

The Philippines' top brands for customer experience

The Philippines list follows the top 50 CX brand ranking across Southeast Asia revealed at Campaign360, in partnership with Milieu Insight.