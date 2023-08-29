Analysis Advertising Media Marketing The Knowledge
Maria Iu
1 day ago

Global indie agency rankings: Horizon Media takes top spot

Agency won Sam’s Club, among other accounts.

Global indie agency rankings: Horizon Media takes top spot

Horizon Media shot to the top of the media table in the latest global indie agency rankings, according to data from Campaign Advertising Intelligence.

Meanwhile, New Commercial Arts and Baker & Booner Creative Emporium were new entries on the creative side.

The rankings include new-business wins in the May-June period. Agencies are ranked by estimated net new-business billings in the year to date, taking into account wins as well as losses. 

Advertising Intelligence tracks new business on a global level and works with COMvergence on media wins and R3 on creative wins.

Media

Horizon, which has its headquarters in New York but also operates in Canada, picked up 13 pieces of business in the May-June period. Its top three wins were warehouse chain Sam’s Club, home retailer Bob’s Discount Furniture and vehicle glass repair group Belron – all US accounts that were valued at more than $100m each.

Aside from Horizon’s winning streak, other media independents appeared to have had a quieter time compared with the major networks. In May-June, key global media account moves include Pfizer, Constellation Brands and LVMH, which appointed Publicis Collective, Interpublic's Initiative and Zenith (also Publicis) respectively.

Wpromote, the top player in the March-April rankings, added Self Esteem Brands, owner of Anytime Fitness, to its books. It was the only other agency in the top 10 to add new clients in this period.

Creative

New Commercial Arts, based in the UK, entered the creative rankings at number two after landing one of the most coveted reviews in its home market in 2023: supermarket chain Sainsbury’s. The shop also picked up broadband provider CityFibre.

Baker & Bonner, based in Texas, joined the table at number 10, scooping Pegasus Bank and Community Coffee.

Indian shop Wondrlab also had a good performance, climbing four places to take the ninth spot. Its two biggest wins in the period were both motorcycle brands: Revolt and Bajaj.

Wieden & Kennedy, though, maintained its dominance in the creative rankings by some way, even if no wins were tracked in the May-June period.

A fuller version of the global agency rankings can be viewed here.

There may be a time lag between a win being reported and the account appearing in the tables due to the data verification process, and figures may also be amended at a later date if more accurate data is available. Some account names are not disclosed due to client confidentiality.

 

Source:
Campaign UK

