Get ready for a major shift in the reality wearables market

The past decade has been a hugely important one for the development of consumer-friendly, mixed-reality wearables.

Looking back, the way we viewed 3D content was revolutionised by headsets such as the Oculus Rift in the mid-2010s.

Excitement reached new heights around pioneering models such as the Magic Leap, which found its calling by merging realities in the world of enterprise.

And, most recently, affordable headsets, such as Meta’s Quest 2, are providing audiences with new ways to enter virtual worlds and experience VR gaming at home.

However, none have so far triggered the mass adoption needed to take things to the next level.

All that could change if rumours surrounding Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) taking place on 5 June are to be believed, with many expecting the tech brand to secure their spot in wearables history by announcing their mixed reality headset.

If this is true, the effect on brand applications could be significant, with new creative opportunities opening up within the world of gaming, live entertainment, sports, utility and more.

Apple’s anticipated announcement will add to the building momentum around a new era of mass-adopted mixed reality wearables, with further headset updates also expected from fellow tech giants in the coming months.

If predictions are correct, the catalyst we’ve been waiting for to make hybrid experiences more seamless and accessible than ever before could be finally here.

Taking a closer look at some of the expected features of Apple’s Reality Pro headset, it’s clear to see that they’re gearing up for the mainstream.

Facilitating both VR and AR use, it seems users will be able to toggle between the different reality settings to experience content on their terms.

This means they can be open to the world around them one minute and be fully submerged in an alternative reality the next, offering a more social and flexible mixed-reality experience that’s sure to resonate with users.