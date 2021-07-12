Media News
Sabrina Sanchez
22 hours ago

Gen Z and millennials seek diverse voices in audio

A report by Spotify reveals young people are seeking out more diverse audio content.

Gen Z and millennials identify with audio as the medium to connect with diverse groups and perspectives — viewpoints they’re actively seeking out. 

According to Spotify’s Culture Next report, which surveyed 9,000 Gen Z and millennial respondents and conducted interviews with more than 40 people in 18 markets, 58% of millennials and 48% of Gen Zers have sought content from more diverse creators and podcasts in the last year.

Younger audiences indicate that they trust audio platforms to expose them to more diverse voices. According to the report, which is based on data collected in April, 62% of millennials and 52% of Gen Zers said audio amplifies more diverse perspectives than traditional media. 

Exposure to more diverse voices led 70% of millennials and 62% of Gen Zers to agree that streaming platforms, including audio, have significantly shaped how they discover and connect with culture. Seventy one percent of millennials and 61% of Gen Zers also view music as a way to learn about cultures and experiences that differ from their own,

Audio’s diversity of perspectives has led younger generations to trust the medium more than others. According to the report, 40% of millennials and GenZers said they trust podcasts more than traditional media sources, including national TV news, newspapers and radio. Meanwhile, 62% of millennials and 52% of Gen Zers listen to podcasts to learn about social issues.

“There is a whirlpool of visual distractions and screen fatigue,” said Khurrum Malik, head of global business and marketing at Spotify. “Younger generations are seeking a more trusted medium to find their news and inspiration.”

But it's not all about the news. Gen Z and millennials are also turning to audio to relieve stress and improve their mental health, with 74% of millennials agreeing that audio is a mental health resource and 71% of Gen Zers believing audio is healing.

