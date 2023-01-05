Digital Marketing News
Campaign India Team
3 days ago

Gautam Aggarwal elevated at Mastercard as Nikhil Sahni gets new regional role

Aggarwal was chief technology officer at Mastercard.

Gautam Aggarwal elevated at Mastercard as Nikhil Sahni gets new regional role
Mastercard has announced the appointment of Gautam Aggarwal as division president for South Asia and country corporate officer, India. Aggarwal took over this role on 1 January. He replaces Nikhil Sahni, who is assuming a new regional role within the company. Aggarwal was chief technology officer - Asia Pacific.
 
Along with marketing, Aggarwal will oversee product management, engagements with customers and regulators, and more in India and South Asia. In addition, as head of the payment technology firm’s South Asia division, based in Mumbai, he will lead operations across the sub-continent, covering India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan.
 
Aggarwal joined Mastercard in 2014. 
 
Ari Sarker, president - Asia Pacific, Mastercard, said, "With more than two decades of technology, innovation, and commercial market experience, Gautam brings a strong multidisciplinary background and global perspective to addressing regional priorities. Combined with his Mastercard know-how gleaned from his eight years with the company that saw him spearheading a number of strategic initiatives and countless technology investments, he is uniquely equipped to ensure that Mastercard is poised to tackle the range of opportunities and challenges ahead. As the company enters the next phase of its growth journey in South Asia, we look forward to deepening partnerships with stakeholders in India and across the sub-continent under Gautam’s leadership.”
 
Aggarwal said, “I am incredibly energised to steward Mastercard’s South Asia division which includes some of the fastest growing, most dynamic economies in the world. With the India growth story in particular being closely watched globally, Mastercard is committed to doing all that it can to enable the government’s digital India vision by investing the full breadth of its resources – people, data, services, technology, philanthropy – to support the country’s long-term inclusive growth.” 
 
Source:
Campaign India
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The only 2023 marcomms trend report you actually need to read

1 The only 2023 marcomms trend report you actually need to read

Beauty out of the box: keeping up with the modern Asian woman

2 APAC women reclaiming the meaning of 'beauty'

Media agencies need to change their mindsets for survival

3 Media agencies need to change their mindsets for survival

Life after likes: will more brands follow Lush in going anti-social?

4 Life after likes: will more brands follow Lush in going anti-social?

Culture's changed. Has your marketing?

5 Culture's changed. Has your marketing?

Move and win roundup: Week of January 3, 2023

6 Move and win roundup: Week of January 3, 2023

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

7 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Stagwell merges ForwardPMX and Assembly into media powerhouse

8 Stagwell merges ForwardPMX and Assembly

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Karen Ngui, DBS

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Karen Ngui, DBS

CASE STUDY: How Nescafé optimised its Facebook presence in the Philippines

10 CASE STUDY: How Nescafé optimised its Facebook presence in the Philippines

Related Articles

Mastercard sounds a clarion call for women's cricket
Dec 11, 2022
Campaign India Team

Mastercard sounds a clarion call for women's cricket

I wish I'd thought of that: How Mastercard created something priceless
The Information
Dec 7, 2022
Dan Hulse

I wish I'd thought of that: How Mastercard created ...

Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific
Apr 7, 2022
Staff Reporters

Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer ...

Mastercard to acquire Dynamic Yield from McDonald's
Dec 22, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Mastercard to acquire Dynamic Yield from McDonald's

Just Published

Jack Ma gives up control of fintech giant Ant Group
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Jack Ma gives up control of fintech giant Ant Group

As Alipay becomes one of the top e-payment channels in the Chinese mainland and seeks overseas expansion, Ma is stepping further away from the business empire he created decades ago.

40 Under 40 2022: Jessica Miles, Integral Ad Science
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Jessica Miles, Integral Ad Science

With her unique brand of passion and business acumen, Miles has led Integral Ad Science to become a verification vendor with the leading market share in the ANZ market.

Singtel solves tech and customer service issues in 'hoppy' new year film
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Singtel solves tech and customer service issues in ...

Technology and customer support are the main focus of Singtel's CNY 2023 campaign.

Move and win roundup: Week of January 9, 2023
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Move and win roundup: Week of January 9, 2023

People moves and business wins from Dentsu India, VMLY&R, Manulife, JCDecaux Transport, and more in our weekly roundup.