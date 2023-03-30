Analysis
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

From accounting to advertising, FCB's accidental creative found her true calling

CREATIVE MINDS: A fan of Greek mythology, tattoos, Ryan Gosling and Shah Rukh Khan, in no particular order, Moumita Pal's secret to success includes thriving under pressure.

Moumita Pal, FCB India
Moumita Pal, FCB India
In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Moumita Pal

Origin: India

Places where you've lived and worked:  Various cities in India, namely, Kolkata, Jabalpur, Srinagar, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi.

Pronouns:  She/her

CV: 

  • Senior creative director, FCB India, India, 2017-present
  • Creative, MullenLowe Lintas, India, 2015-2017
  • Creative supervisor, Dentsu, India, 2013-2015
  • Creative, MullenLowe Lintas, India, 2010-2013
  • Executive producer, Creative Productions, New Delhi, 2009-2010

1. How did you end up being a creative?

Well, that happened accidentally. I was a promising young woman in the account management department making sure my creative team loves me just as much as the other departments did. Also, I thought that writing lines for a campaign while jamming with the creative team or making AVs for the pitch next morning were completely normal things for an accounts person to do. Little did I know that I was headed towards a life-changing decision. One of the creative directors noticed and as luck would have it, convinced everyone to move me to the creative department. The moment I took the plunge, I knew I was home.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?
 

4. Who’s on your dream dinner guest list (alive or dead)?

It will be a Christmas dinner with author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Ryan Gosling, Graham Norton, Shahrukh Khan, Eddie Vedder and John Mayer sitting by the fireplace, making conversation and sipping on mulled wine.

5. What career did you think you'd have when you were a kid? 

An actor and a singer at the same time. Sounds like an easy enough thing to do in 2023 but it seemed like an impossible dream that I was definitely going to fulfil. Occasionally, I would also dream of becoming a doctor and an architect (can blame The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand for this one.)

6. Do you work best under pressure, or when things are calm?

I am the best under pressure. For example, I filled this interview form, absolutely last minute.

7. Tell us about the worst job you ever had.

I worked in an insurance firm. There were three employees including me and the owner of the place. I had to make phone calls to book insurance counselling appointments. I worked there only for a day because within three hours after I started in the morning, I realised that there was something fishy about the place. It’s been over 14 years and I still don’t know what exactly was wrong with that place. This interview has reminded me of it and now I am going to spend many sleepless nights wondering what it was, again.

8. What advice would you give to 10-year-old you, if you could?

Be a kid for as long as you can. Growing up is overrated. Love your mum, fight with your siblings, pause, and notice innocence whenever you can. You will be free and live for yourself one day but do try to live for someone else, occasionally.

9. Do you have any secret or odd talents?

I can touch my nose with my tongue.

10. Tell us about your tattoo(s).

I am really inspired by Greek mythology and therefore both my tattoos (two big ones on my two calves) are symbolic of that. One is about abundance, resurrection and freedom. The other is about motherhood and never fading away as an individual.

11. Who is your 'hall pass' celebrity?

My forever ‘hall pass’ celebrity is Ryan Gosling. Those baby blue eyes, that devious smile, that effortless charm, who can honestly blame me?

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

1 Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

2 Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

3 Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

4 Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

5 Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

WPP's Mark Read sees pay package surge

6 WPP's Mark Read sees pay package surge

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

7 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

8 'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

Move and win roundup: Week of March 27, 2023

9 Move and win roundup: Week of March 27, 2023

Campaign reveals global Agency of the Year shortlist

10 Campaign reveals global Agency of the Year shortlist

Related Articles

Creative Minds: How ECD Ashish Tambe fell in love with words
Aug 18, 2022
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: How ECD Ashish Tambe fell in love ...

Creative Minds: Wang Ie Tjer's way with words
Oct 7, 2021
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Wang Ie Tjer's way with words

Creative Minds: Chanikarn Sitthiaree was a rebel in school
Feb 23, 2023
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Chanikarn Sitthiaree was a rebel in ...

Creative Minds: Meet the director behind Adidas Golf 'Impossible is nothing' film
Feb 16, 2023
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Meet the director behind Adidas ...

Just Published

Paradise City's new campaign seeks to redefine Korean hospitality advertising
1 day ago
Nikita Mishra

Paradise City's new campaign seeks to redefine ...

Simultaneously launching a popular, luxury Korean resort in two culturally diverse markets and different target audiences was a creative challenge for Dentsu. The end result does not disappoint.

L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing officer for SAPMENA region
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing ...

CDMO for UK and Ireland, Lex Bradshaw-Zanger replaces outgoing Shelly Chiang in the new role.

Advertisers in APAC increased digital ad spend in 2022
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Advertisers in APAC increased digital ad spend in 2022

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Nielsen Ad Intel shows a big jump in ad spending in highly competitive markets.

S4 sees growth slow in 2023 after losing key Mondelez contract
1 day ago
Will Green

S4 sees growth slow in 2023 after losing key ...

Martin Sorrell says the company continues to have a 'significant relationship' with Mondelez.