From accounting to advertising, FCB's accidental creative found her true calling

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

4. Who’s on your dream dinner guest list (alive or dead)?

It will be a Christmas dinner with author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Ryan Gosling, Graham Norton, Shahrukh Khan, Eddie Vedder and John Mayer sitting by the fireplace, making conversation and sipping on mulled wine.

5. What career did you think you'd have when you were a kid?

An actor and a singer at the same time. Sounds like an easy enough thing to do in 2023 but it seemed like an impossible dream that I was definitely going to fulfil. Occasionally, I would also dream of becoming a doctor and an architect (can blame The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand for this one.)

6. Do you work best under pressure, or when things are calm?

I am the best under pressure. For example, I filled this interview form, absolutely last minute.

7. Tell us about the worst job you ever had.

I worked in an insurance firm. There were three employees including me and the owner of the place. I had to make phone calls to book insurance counselling appointments. I worked there only for a day because within three hours after I started in the morning, I realised that there was something fishy about the place. It’s been over 14 years and I still don’t know what exactly was wrong with that place. This interview has reminded me of it and now I am going to spend many sleepless nights wondering what it was, again.

8. What advice would you give to 10-year-old you, if you could?

Be a kid for as long as you can. Growing up is overrated. Love your mum, fight with your siblings, pause, and notice innocence whenever you can. You will be free and live for yourself one day but do try to live for someone else, occasionally.