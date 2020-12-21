Opinions
Melissa Chan
1 day ago

Four tips to prepare your content strategy for 2021

Amid continued uncertainty in 2021, marketers should never lose sight of the value and purpose of content.

Four tips to prepare your content strategy for 2021

The year 2020 has been a year of massive unpredictability, but one constant was the demand for content. While industries, school systems and retail came to a halt, the consumption of digital content only increased. Many brands found themselves unprepared and unable to deliver new assets and experiences to their audiences, while few others embraced the new working environment and were able to continue to drive relevancy. As we move into 2021, how can we prepare for another year of the unknown?

The answer is to embrace the uncertainty and use it as a driving force to adopt more agile ways of working. As marketers we’ve been talking about transformation and the digital era for literally years, but Covid accelerated the need for this change. Welcoming the unknown and finding ways to prepare to operate in the midst of countless variables—that’s what modern marketing is all about. 

Here are a few of our predictions for a post-Covid world, and how we as brands and marketers need to be prepared to respond.

Agility and empathy go hand in hand

Consumers are going through so much change and adversity, so brands now more than ever need to prioritise empathy and authenticity in their content. Brand content must provide value regardless of whether or not the key message is about a product or service, or if it's meant to be informative or entertaining. Either way, it has to serve a purpose.

Be clear about what role you want to play for your consumer and know that the role will likely change countless times by the end of the year. There will never be a shortage of creative ideas, but you must make sure you have the means to bring them to life quickly without sacrificing quality and meaning.

Global issues will bring cultures together, but local relevancy is still essential

From the global pandemic to social issues, 2020 has made the world feel a lot smaller. In addition to feeling more connected, we’re seeing global marketing leaders under pressure to cut costs and leverage resources in a smarter way. Brands are now focused on simplifying and bringing more control into the center. This means more consistency in campaigns and cutting back costs around global investment in assets.

While this move makes great business sense, an equally strong localisation plan is essential in order to deliver strategic value. Although we’re facing global issues, each culture, demographic and region has its own unique experiences. Bringing more control over content into the center can be done effectively only when it is backed by a strong adaptation and versioning strategy. This means combining translation, transcreation and cultural consultation to most effectively bring global content to life. 

Brands need to think digital-first, because consumers already are

If Covid and 2020 proved digital is king then in 2021 we will see brands master digital-first content and campaigns. Integrated production is no longer about taking a TVC and adapting it to produce assets for social and digital. We are seeing more of our clients come to us with digital-first and digital-only campaigns and production needs. This will only increase the quality of these assets and campaigns, as they will be designed and produced with digital channels in mind. Whether it’s using CGI to bring a product to life or creating a virtual experience, on-screen consumption time is skyrocketing, and brands need to meet consumer demand for excellent experiences.

Smarter use of data to inform content

At this point consumers know marketers collect data and that platforms and brands can deliver customised experiences. And in times of crises or struggle, it’s even more important for brands to listen, collect information and use it in the best way possible to deliver value for consumers. The use of data to inform agile and empathy-driven content will be essential in 2021, and not just for the benefit of consumers.

We also expect brands to use data to make more informed decisions about their content and campaigns to maximize their investments. To make this possible, we suggest working with your production partner to ensure you’re able to gain insights around your asset production and pair that with media and performance data to deliver the most impactful experience for your target audiences with the least impact to your resources.

Melissa Chan is managing director APAC, CRAFT (McCann Worldgroup’s Production division) 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

2 Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

3 Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

4 Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one third drop in travel

5 WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one third drop in travel

Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

6 Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020

7 Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020

WPP faces renewed netizen backlash over ageism

8 WPP faces renewed netizen backlash over ageism

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

9 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

The biggest brand fails of 2020

10 The biggest brand fails of 2020

Related Articles

Colenso BBDO's beer ballad wins top prize in Warc content-strategy awards
Advertising
Jun 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

Colenso BBDO's beer ballad wins top prize in Warc ...

How Twitter's content strategy serves brands and publishers
Digital
Feb 4, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

How Twitter's content strategy serves brands and ...

6 actionable content-strategy ideas during challenging times
Marketing
Apr 23, 2020
Rohit Arora

6 actionable content-strategy ideas during ...

Inexperience is hurting digital content: DeVries global CEO
PR
Dec 21, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Inexperience is hurting digital content: DeVries ...

Just Published

2020's most-read stories
Analysis
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

2020's most-read stories

YEAR IN REVIEW: As we shut our laptops on a very long (some might say 'unprecedented') year, we leave you with our most popular articles of 2020. Thanks, best wishes and we'll see you in 2021.

Farewell to 2020: A Campaign limerick
News
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Farewell to 2020: A Campaign limerick

As Campaign Asia-Pacific takes a break from daily coverage until January 4th, we leave you with a goodbye limerick.

MDC Partners, Stagwell reach agreement to combine
PR
5 hours ago
Frank Washkuch

MDC Partners, Stagwell reach agreement to combine

Former top Clinton adviser and one-time Burson-Marsteller CEO Mark Penn is set to serve as chairman and CEO of the combined network.

Jingles all the way
Advertising
6 hours ago
Shane Capron

Jingles all the way

All I want for Christmas is for brands to rediscover the power of a few catchy musical notes, writes Paypal International's consumer marketing director.