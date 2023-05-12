News
Nikita Mishra
1 day ago

Elon Musk has found a new CEO to run Twitter

Without announcing a name, the billionaire tweeted, “She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” However, word on the street goes that NBCUniversal’s head of advertising, who appeared in a joint keynote conference with Musk last month, is in the running.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk tweeted that he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it’s now officially called—and it’s a woman. He did not confirm a name but said she would start in about six weeks.

“My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,” Musk tweeted.

Shares of Tesla were up by 2% after the announcement. Shareholders of his electric car company have been apprehensive that Twitter is taking up too much of Musk's attention.

Musk’s tenure at Twitter has been marked with periodic chaos. He began his first day in office by firing the company's board of directors, followed by roughly 80% of staff cuts, including the entire communications teams.

Since then, he has upended the platform's verification system, scaled back content moderation and safeguards against the spread of fake news and misinformation.

The current news does not come as a surprise. After taking over Twitter last fall in a US$44 billion deal, Musk made his intentions of not running the company in the long term very clear. In November 2022 he told a Delaware judge, that he did not want to be the CEO of any company.

A month later, he made the bantering public and said that the future CEO “must like pain a lot” to run a company that “has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy”.

Two days later, he tweeted: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job”. The pledge came after millions of Twitter users asked him to step down in a Twitter poll he created himself and promised to abide by.

Again in February, he remarked he was likely to appoint a new CEO toward the end of the year.

Though Musk did not name the new CEO, speculation is rife that NBCUniversal’s head of advertising Linda Yaccarino is in talks to take over the position. The two raised eyebrows last month when they appeared together in a joint keynote session in Miami

Twitter 2.0 discussion with Elon Musk at a recent MMA’s Possible Miami Event 2023. Photo: NBCUniversal Together

According to Wall Street Journal, Yaccarino, is the chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCU and is known for her solid relations with marketers and ad agencies. A staunch advocate for finding better ways to measure advertising effectiveness, she has a reputation in the industry for her hard-nosed negotiating tactics with media buyers. She currently oversees US$13 billion in annual ad revenue at NBCU.

As head of NBCU’s advertising sales, she played a critical role in launching the company’s ad-supported Peacock streaming service and has been with NBCU for over a decade. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

‘A big step back’: Creative leaders fear brands will retreat from LGBT support after Bud Light backlash

1 ‘A big step back’: Creative leaders fear brands will retreat from LGBT support after Bud Light backlash

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

2 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

How Bud Light’s abandonment of the trans community could influence Pride

3 How Bud Light’s abandonment of the trans community could influence Pride

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

4 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

Valerie Madon joins McCann Worldgroup as SEA chief creative

5 Valerie Madon joins McCann Worldgroup as SEA chief creative

Was that toothpaste on the Met Gala carpet? Here’s how Colgate responded

6 Was that toothpaste on the Met Gala carpet? Here’s how Colgate responded

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

7 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

8 MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

9 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

The CMO's MO: Income's Dhiren Amin on brand culture, sustainability and stand-up comedy

10 The CMO's MO: Income's Dhiren Amin on brand culture, sustainability and stand-up comedy

Related Articles

Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp
Apr 12, 2023
Nikita Mishra

Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

Elon Musk acquires Twitter, reaches out to advertisers
Oct 28, 2022
Nikita Mishra

Elon Musk acquires Twitter, reaches out to advertisers

Adland reacts: What Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter means for advertisers
Nov 4, 2022
Matthew Keegan

Adland reacts: What Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter ...

Why Elon Musk will fail without a PR team
Dec 23, 2022
Grig Richters

Why Elon Musk will fail without a PR team

Just Published

Cannes Lions 2023: Jane Lin-Baden, Yang Yeo, Piyush Pandey represent APAC on the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions Jury
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions 2023: Jane Lin-Baden, Yang Yeo, Piyush ...

Publicis' APAC CEO, Hakuhodo's creative officer, and Ogilvy's chairman will join a panel of 10 globally renowned advertising executives overseeing this year’s Titanium category.

Agency Report Card 2022: VMLY&R
The Information
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: VMLY&R

ANZ boosted business and India shone brightly on creative awards. The same success, however, didn’t extend evenly throughout the network.

Meta tests generative AI ad tools
1 day ago
Jessica Heygate

Meta tests generative AI ad tools

Social media firm’s new AI Sandbox includes AI-enabled text and image editing tools, which it plans to roll out to its advertising toolkit later this year.

Twitch unveils short-form video tool for cross-platform promotion
1 day ago
Brandon Doerrer

Twitch unveils short-form video tool for cross-platf...

Clip Editor aims to boost streamer activity on other social media platforms to drive traffic back to their channels.