PR News
Aleda Stam
22 hours ago

Edelman: ‘We will do more—not less—climate change work’

The world’s largest PR agency said it doesn’t accept work that denies climate change and vowed to use its seat at the table to advance sustainability.

"Unplanned flaring" at ExxonMobil's Fife Ethylene Plant following a malfunction caused concern among residents in Scotland in 2019. (Getty Images)

Edelman has responded to an open letter from more than 100 celebrities and influencers calling on the firm to end its work with fossil fuel companies such as ExxonMobil.

Using the tag #EdelmanDropExxon, posts across social media channels were aimed at Edelman CEO Richard Edelman and accused the firm of "actively contributing to fossil-fuel emissions through its marketing activities."

"Stop greenwashing & telling stories that are sabotaging climate policy," they read. "Fire your fossil fuel clients instead of setting the world on fire."

In response, Edelman affirmed that climate change is "one of today's most important global challenges" and urged collaboration across institutions and sectors as a solution.

The agency is focused on helping its clients across various industries "advance their own sustainability commitments," an Edelman spokesperson said in a statement.

"We believe it is important for us to have a seat at the table with our clients and that we have an obligation to do more — not less — work related to climate change," the statement said. "We do not accept client assignments that aim to deny climate change."

Coordinated by Clean Creatives, an environmental activist campaign led by nonprofit Fossil Free Media, the open letter was signed by more than 100 creators, celebrities and influencers, including comedians Amy Poehler and Amy Schumer, actress Sophia Bush and author and advocate Ta-Nehisi Coates.

The letter called out agencies, including Edelman, that ask educators and celebrities to participate in sustainability campaigns while "simultaneously working with fossil-fuel corporations to spread climate denial and misinformation."

In the past, Edelman has refuted accusations of working with client ExxonMobil to undermine anti-climate change regulation work.

Earlier this year, the agency came under fire for its connection to Exxchange.com, ExxonMobile's "digital online advocacy community" that has been linked to Facebook ads fighting climate policies and opposing shuttering the Keystone XL pipeline.

The agency also had close ties with the American Petroleum Institute until dropping the client in 2015 and was called out by Clean Creatives’ Polluted PR report last year.

"I want to be very clear about this," CEO Richard Edelman told PRWeek at the time. "We do not talk about any opposition to climate legislation and our work is to do with job creation, economic opportunity and land access."

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

1 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

2 Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

3 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

4 CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

5 Meet the new 40 Under 40

WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

6 WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

7 Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

8 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

9 Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

10 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

Related Articles

Celebrities and influencers urge Edelman to drop fossil-fuel clients in open letter
PR
1 day ago
John Harrington

Celebrities and influencers urge Edelman to drop ...

Edelman sees 5.7% revenue decline in 2020
PR
Feb 5, 2021
Thomas Moore

Edelman sees 5.7% revenue decline in 2020

Adland grapples with sustainability
Advertising
Nov 3, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Adland grapples with sustainability

UK ad watchdog to scrutinise sustainability claims
Marketing
Sep 24, 2021
Sara Nelson

UK ad watchdog to scrutinise sustainability claims

Just Published

Adidas hands Gen Z creators an open brief
Marketing
5 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Adidas hands Gen Z creators an open brief

INSPIRATION STATION: The sportswear brand opens a safe space in Melbourne for Gen Z artists and designers to experiment creatively with few restrictions. The results? Unique.

Online portal launches for Australian space-launch facility
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Online portal launches for Australian space-launch ...

Perth-based PWD built the online presence for Western Australia Spaceport.

Creative Minds: Yukai Nishimura's destiny in art direction
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Yukai Nishimura's destiny in art ...

We get to know the art director at TBWA Hakuhodo and Media Arts Lab through her answers to 11 questions. Learn why she never considered any other career, why sushi is a nearly spiritual experience for her, and how she has to remind herself not to be too serious.

Constancy and change: How the 11.11 global shopping festival is evolving
Marketing
9 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Constancy and change: How the 11.11 global shopping ...

With input from China ecommerce experts, we look at the global shopping festival's new additions this year, the challenges brands face, such as consumer fatigue and loss of third-party data, and future opportunities including virtual products.