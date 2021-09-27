PR News
Aleda Stam
1 day ago

Edelman promotes Taj Reid to new global chief experience officer

Reid will drive creative technology prototyping and innovative experience design across the Edelman network.

Edelman has named Taj Reid as its first global chief experience officer.

In the newly created role, Reid is charged with driving creative technology prototyping and innovative experience design across the Edelman network. Reid will report to Tristan Roy, Edelman’s global chair of digital.

Reid joined Edelman in 2019 as EVP, executive design director, before becoming EVP, executive creative director and U.S. head of connected experiences, building the agency's design and creative technology practice from the ground up. 

His team was behind campaigns such as eBay's augmented-reality-powered Sneaker Drop and Scholastic's Social Bookshelf. 

The firm has not named a replacement for Reid in his previous position. 

Before joining Edelman, Reid was executive creative director of global marketing at Slalom and principal creative director at Microsoft. He previously worked at Edelman from 2014 to 2016 as VP and creative director.   

In February, Edelman launched Edelman Studios, a global content creation and production hub, and in April, the agency rolled out its B2B Innovation Hub to accelerate growth in its business marketing division. 

