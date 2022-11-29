Dragons and celebrities roar to life in latest World of Warcraft ad

Ad Nut is more interested in acorns than celebrities, but must give credit where credit is due. Blizzard Entertainment’s World of Warcraft campaigns continue to feature some of the biggest names in Hollywood — Chuck Norris, Mr. T, Ozzy Osbourne, Audrey Plaza and Mr. Bean — names even a squirrel would recognize.

In the game franchise’s latest ad, by 72andSunny, David Harbour, Lana Condor and Pedro Pascal promote its ninth expansion, Dragonflight.

Ad Nut has never seen a dragon on his forest adventures, and has also never seen Game of Thrones (there are no ad breaks on HBO Max). But he imagines they would look something like the CGI creatures these celebrities play with in Blizzard’s latest campaign.