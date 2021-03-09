Media News
Staff Reporters
17 hours ago

Distillery launches Diversity Type Project

The project aims to create a typeface that celebrates diversity and inclusion, and is created in partnership with the Diversity Standards Collective.

Distillery launches Diversity Type Project

Content studio Distillery has announced a global project to help address the lack of diversity and inclusion in the creative industry. The ‘Diversity Type Project’ is an initiative to encourage brands, agencies and communities globally to engage in the diversity conversation.

The project will create a typeface that celebrates diversity and inclusion, and is created in partnership with the Diversity Standards Collective. It will also raise money for DEC, The Diversity Trust and UN Women, organisations which champion diversity.

With contributions coming from around the world, Distillery will bring together letters and numbers from the English alphabet inspired by individual stories and experiences. The Diversity Type Project was initially created to engage the internal team at Distillery in an open discussion around diversity, according to the company, but has since evolved into an outward expression of diversity—to engage the wider industry in the D&I conversation in a unique way by celebrating diversity across the world.

Once the typeface is created, Distillery will encourage brands, businesses and individuals to adopt what it terms "the official typeface of diversity." Designers and brands seeking to get involved can visit www.diversitytype.com for more information. Distillery will combine the best submissions into a downloadable typeface that will be available for everyone to use on World Diversity Day on May 21.

“We hope that by creating awareness around this initiative, we will encourage others to think about how we can positively promote diversity and cultural intelligence, and act on improving their knowledge and understanding of diversity in all walks of life,” said Guillet Libby, creative lead for distillery Singapore.

According to PWC’s 2020 Global Diversity & Inclusion Survey, 33% of companies still view diversity as a barrier in their organisation.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

1 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

2 Spikes Grand Prix and special awards announced

The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

3 The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

4 Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

5 Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

6 How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

7 Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

8 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

9 US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

Visa names new APAC head of marketing

10 Visa names new APAC head of marketing

Related Articles

Campaign-Kantar D&I survey shows worsening levels of equality and support
Marketing
Sep 24, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Campaign-Kantar D&I survey shows worsening levels ...

WPP 'has work to do' on racial diversity as Angela Ahrendts joins as non-exec
Advertising
Jun 11, 2020
Gideon Spanier

WPP 'has work to do' on racial diversity as Angela ...

Super Bowl ads missed the mark on diversity
Advertising
Feb 11, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Super Bowl ads missed the mark on diversity

DE&I chief: Diversity is being 'deprioritised'
Advertising
Jan 8, 2021
Gurjit Degun

DE&I chief: Diversity is being 'deprioritised'

Just Published

Performance marketing, is it really effective?
Digital
16 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Following Airbnb's move to shift spend out of performance, five performance-marketing experts from across Asia-Pacific discuss where the brand may have gone wrong and argue the value of balancing performance with brand.

DDB's hard-driving culture delivers wins, but at what cost?
Advertising
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

DDB's hard-driving culture delivers wins, but at ...

AGENCY REPORT CARD: A dogged pursuit of pitches pays off in terms of new business, but our concerns about a lack of innovation and the network’s employee churn remain.

Let’s call time on the masculinity of beer
Marketing
17 hours ago
Rowan Chidgey

Let’s call time on the masculinity of beer

It's no wonder many women don't feel beer is a drink for them when much of the sector's most famous advertising—including for AB InBev's brands—has been so geared towards men.

Standard Chartered to use Dentsu Curate to drive 'Here for good' global campaign
Digital
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Standard Chartered to use Dentsu Curate to drive ...

This win follows a pilot project across 30 markets using a made-in-APAC programmatic solution, which resulted in a more than twofold improvement in both campaign efficiency and video completion rate, according to the agency.