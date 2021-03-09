Distillery launches Diversity Type Project

Content studio Distillery has announced a global project to help address the lack of diversity and inclusion in the creative industry. The ‘Diversity Type Project’ is an initiative to encourage brands, agencies and communities globally to engage in the diversity conversation.

The project will create a typeface that celebrates diversity and inclusion, and is created in partnership with the Diversity Standards Collective. It will also raise money for DEC, The Diversity Trust and UN Women, organisations which champion diversity.

With contributions coming from around the world, Distillery will bring together letters and numbers from the English alphabet inspired by individual stories and experiences. The Diversity Type Project was initially created to engage the internal team at Distillery in an open discussion around diversity, according to the company, but has since evolved into an outward expression of diversity—to engage the wider industry in the D&I conversation in a unique way by celebrating diversity across the world.

Once the typeface is created, Distillery will encourage brands, businesses and individuals to adopt what it terms "the official typeface of diversity." Designers and brands seeking to get involved can visit www.diversitytype.com for more information. Distillery will combine the best submissions into a downloadable typeface that will be available for everyone to use on World Diversity Day on May 21.

“We hope that by creating awareness around this initiative, we will encourage others to think about how we can positively promote diversity and cultural intelligence, and act on improving their knowledge and understanding of diversity in all walks of life,” said Guillet Libby, creative lead for distillery Singapore.

According to PWC’s 2020 Global Diversity & Inclusion Survey, 33% of companies still view diversity as a barrier in their organisation.