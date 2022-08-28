Media News
Campaign India Team
2 days ago

Disney Star's innings with ICC to continue till 2027

The media company has retained the digital streaming and television rights.

The International Cricket Council has awarded Disney Star with its media rights for its cricketing events till 2027. 
 
According to media reports, Viacom 18, Sony and Zee, were the other competitors bidding for the media rights. 
 
The extension of the ICC rights adds to the media company's portfolio of cricket properties which also include the television rights for IPL (2023-27), TV and digital rights to Cricket Australia (2024-31), BCCI broadcast rights through the 2024 and Cricket South Africa (end of 2023-24 season). 
 
Under the new agreement, Disney Star has retained exclusive digital streaming and television rights for both men’s and women’s events through 2027. 
 
The bid closed at approximately USD 3 million, cited reports. 
 
K Madhavan, country manager and president, Disney Star, said, "We are delighted at being able to continue our association with the International Cricket Council (ICC). We look forward to strengthening our partnership with ICC in the years ahead. Disney Star has played an important role over the last seven years in transforming ICC games into one of the biggest sporting spectacles in India and has expanded the viewer base of the property across geographies and demographics in the country."
