Disney and Amazon sign up for Unified ID 2.0

Disney and Amazon have signed up with The Trade Desk to be part of its Unified ID 2.0 solution to create personalised advertising in a post-cookie environment.

Disney’s partnership with The Trade Desk will create interoperability between Unified ID 2.0 and Disney’s Audience Graph, allowing advertisers to activate their first-party data at scale programmatically.

This allows advertisers to deliver relevant advertising, while ensuring consumers have more control of their own privacy.

Disney hopes Unified ID 2.0 will transform how advertisers access Disney’s portfolio of premium supply through Disney’s Clean Room technology.

“Disney Advertising had a bold vision backed by proven results from the start, and we’re thrilled to continue to deliver on our commitment to power greater automation and addressability for our customers through this expanded deal with The Trade Desk,” said Rita Ferro, president of advertising sales at Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

"We have spent years investing in our data and technology strategy to create innovative solutions for advertisers to engage their audiences with greater precision and accuracy in a privacy-focused way. This first-to-market capability sets the stage to empower access to the Disney portfolio, validated by powerful audience insights, in a way that’s automated and accessible.”

For Amazon, it hopes Unified ID 2.0 will enable advertisers using Amazon Web Services to easily deploy Unified ID 2.0 operator services with improved data security and transparency in their advertising workflows with only a few clicks via AWS Marketplace.

According to The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 uses AWS Nitro Enclaves to create trusted compute environments for its operator services that protect and securely process highly sensitive data, and enables advertisers to anonymously match ad opportunities with their own first-party user data.

As third-party cookies get phased out, Campaign Asia-Pacific recently explored how advertisers are turning to first-party data and other ID-driven solutions that do not have interoperability.

This means the pool of content publishers in their media plan will decrease as targeting, measurement, and scale on the open web become difficult.