Search
Just Published
Media
6 hours ago
Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.
Marketing
6 hours ago
Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.
Advertising
7 hours ago
Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...
In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.
Marketing
12 hours ago
What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
And what I'm up to now that I’m back.