Dentsu Creative UK appoints first business development director

Matt Lambert, group director of business development at Miroma Group, has joined Dentsu Creative UK as its first business development director.



Lambert joined the shop this month (January) and will report to Dentsu Creative’s UK president, Rowan Manning.



He will be responsible for overseeing new business across experience, brand transformation, entertainment and earned attention.



Working alongside the UK marketing and growth teams, Lambert will lead new business across all four locations in London, Edinburgh, Manchester and Newcastle.



He joins from independent collective Miroma Group, which houses the agencies Fold7 and Hyperactive, content agency Contented and entertainment company Buzz16.



He spent more than a year-and-a-half at the business and helped to add clients such as Beam Suntory, Coty, Paramount+ and Sky to its portfolio.



Lambert said: “Dentsu Creative has a breadth and quality of capability that is second to none – and the team are bringing this expertise together in ways that are driving different, and more effective, outcomes for clients.



“The chance to work with such a talented and switched-on bunch of people is something you don’t turn down. With the clout of the wider Dentsu family, the growth potential is huge. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and taking Dentsu Creative to market.”



Prior to Miroma Group, Lambert was at TMW for more than three years, winning accounts including Marks & Spencer, Department for International Trade, Sony and Manchester United FC.



He was also head of business development at Engine UK and new business director at Lida.



Manning added: “[Lambert’s] intelligence, true-hearted approach to collaboration and broad range of experience allows him to really ‘get’ the power of horizontal creativity.



“His role in the strategic deployment of our capabilities will help us accelerate business value across existing and new brand partners.”



The recent appointment follows the recruitment of Jessica Tamsedge, who joined the agency as its UK chief executive, and Theo Izzard-Brown, who joined as chief strategy officer.