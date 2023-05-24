Opinions
Gémina Flores
1 day ago

Dear creative partner, it's over: I'm leaving you for AI

Can artificial intelligence replace the human relationship between creatives?

Dear creative partner, it's over: I'm leaving you for AI

It’s been around for decades. However, recently AI has been talked about more than the Big Red Boot and Jacquemus’ "Giant bag race" combined.

From the Drake ft The Weekend AI song Heart on my Sleeve, to Midjouney’s viral Pope in a puffa and the launch of GPT-4, it’s fair to say that AI is getting seriously better at mimicking art directors and copywriters.

But if it’s that good, why aren’t we all leaving our creative partners for it?

We dropped our creative egos, passed the "but machines can’t feel" stage and jumped onto a creative brainstorming session with 170 global McCanners to get the room’s temperature.

Is it time for The G/Jems to break up as dramatically as Oasis in the early 2000s?

Let’s start with a fact: we’re smart. But if it’s true that we’re not "processing the entire written output of humanity" kind of smart, we could argue that AI lacks qualities that make creatives great.

By nature, AI could be considered unoriginal. Creative tools like Midjourney or Chat-GPT are filled with more data than our brains can imagine (all the internet, essentially).

The output you get is based on all this information, so you could say that AI is "stealing" from existing content. However that isn’t necessarily what separates us from the machine.

Don’t we do this too? No brain creates from nothing – we all are, consciously or not, inspired by our experiences, all the images, books, movies and discussions that impacted us. 

In the eyes of UK law, copyright protects work that is "original", which is interpreted as "the author’s own intellectual creation". But who’s the "author" of AI-generated content? As the machine itself can’t be considered as such, we’re left with two parts: the program creator and the user.

Then, it’s down to the level of prompting – the more human intervention, the more the user is considered a legal owner.

However the question of whether AI-generated content be considered original is probably more down to your personal definition of originality, rather than the law.

Take a look at Korean artist Nam June Paik, who invented video art, and its distorted television images created with magnets. You’d probably consider him as the author of his work – because he is. He didn’t invent the television or the magnet but had the idea to put them together.

Same with Duchamp's Ready-mades, which noticeably influenced the movement Fluxus, that emphasised the artistic process over the finished product. We could argue that the human prompt is the artistic process, and therefore AI-generated content – "the finished product" – is a new form of art. 

It starts to be more problematic when prompts include "in the style of" and as a result, produce pieces that look like a Matisse, or a song written by Nick Cave.

That’s when having a human creative partner is quite useful – contrary to machines, we thrive on originality. We divert each other from the obvious, "prompting" the most irrelevant, random and quite often stupid thoughts and eventually, magic happens. 

Some would consider AI’s lack of creativity to be its biggest weakness compared to human creatives, but trust us, it’s not. Not being the most original in the room won’t hurt lives – systematically giving less medical care to black patients will.

That's right, AI has a few ethical issues to consider. And when we say a few, we mean a lot. You only have to prompt "portrait of someone British" for Midjourney to alienate most of the population – essentially, anyone that isn’t a white man.

Or type a couple of normal symptoms on Google for an AI psychiatrist to diagnose you with a mental illness. And if you ever feel bad for pretending a fact is from "an article" when really, you saw it on TikTok – don’t worry.

Some models have been proven to "guess" when unsure about answers but present them as a fact. Very human of you, ChatGPT. As creatives, we look to disrupt the norm, tearing down social bias and hopefully make significantly positive changes in culture.

But that’s not going to happen when the revolutionary technology that’s supposed to replace your other creative half is wildly behind the times in its progressive thinking.

Then you think about the technology you want to use in your ads, like deepfake. The NBA has jumped on this by launching a simulator where you can scan yourself and replace any player of the game for you.

Cool right? But the same technology can be used to add you into a porno without your consent. In fact, 96% of all deepfake online are non-consensual porn targeting women. With that in mind, a creative partner with a moral compass and the ability to genuinely empathise with others sounds pretty appealing.

Overall, many aspects of the human creative partnership are irreplaceable. Would an AI present to a client instead of you because you are way too hungover? Certainly not.

It won’t laugh at your stupid jokes all day or run to the store to buy you tampons to avoid an incident. It will never be a bridesmaid at your wedding, or the godmother of your child.

A creative partnership is magical, and this will never change. But let’s not ignore AI's biggest strength, according to ChatGPT itself: speed.

A factor that makes it highly competitive: creative partners might always choose each other over the machine, but what about brands?

Gémina Flores and Jemma Burgess are creatives at McCann London.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

2 Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

3 Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

4 Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

5 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

6 Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Campaign360: Highlights

7 Campaign360: Highlights

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

8 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

9 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Vice Media to keep operating amid sale process

10 Vice Media to keep operating amid sale process

Related Articles

Beyond ChatGPT: What's next for AI and the marketing industry?
2 days ago
Matthew Keegan

Beyond ChatGPT: What's next for AI and the ...

Video didn’t kill the radio star. AI won’t kill art.
Feb 20, 2023
Viraj Chouhan

Video didn’t kill the radio star. AI won’t kill art.

ChatGPT is already impacting our client work—here’s how
Feb 1, 2023
Manolis Perrakis

ChatGPT is already impacting our client work—here’s how

How ChatGPT and Web3 will open a new can of worms for advertising transparency
May 4, 2023
Patricia Freijo

How ChatGPT and Web3 will open a new can of worms ...

Just Published

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

Campaign Asia-Pacific presents its 20th annual evaluation of APAC agency networks based on their 2022 business performance, innovation, creative output, awards, action on DEI and sustainability, and leadership.

Agencies need to make more effort to progress on DEI
The Information
14 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Agencies need to make more effort to progress on DEI

AGENCY REPORT CARDS: No agency stood out in 2022 with its DEI grade. Campaign looks at how agencies can improve in the year ahead.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Erin Silvoy, Starbucks
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Erin Silvoy, Starbucks

Silvoy has overseen a series of successful launches and innovative partnerships for Starbucks in the region, resulting in year-on-year growth for the brand.

Fidelity International appoints global media agency
1 day ago
Shauna Lewis

Fidelity International appoints global media agency

Appointment follows a four-way competitive pitch.