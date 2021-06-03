Advertising News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

DDB names new leaders in Australia and New Zealand

Andrew Little will be president and regional CEO for Australia and New Zealand, while Priya Patel has become the first female CEO for DDB Group Aotearoa New Zealand.

DDB Worldwide has promoted Andrew Little, formerly CEO of DDB Group Australia, to president and regional CEO for the group across Australia and New Zealand. At the same time, the company promoted Priya Patel, formerly MD of DDB Sydney, to CEO of DDB Group Aotearoa New Zealand.

Patel becomes that agency's first female CEO. The appointments follow the ascension of Marty O’Halloran from chairman of Australia and New Zealand to global CEO last July. 

Little has been group CEO for Australia for seven years and is a 21-year veteran of the agency, strateching back to Melbourne in 2000.

Patel has been MD of DDB Sydney since 2018 and had more than 14 years of agency experience in the UK before moving to Australia in 2017.

“Andrew is a legend who has driven the Australian agency group to a high level of growth and creative achievement—I couldn’t think of anyone better suited to steer the region into the future," O’Halloran said in a release. "His 21 years with DDB speaks volumes about his loyalty and commitment and the investment we make in outstanding talent."

Little will ensure there is a high level of collaboration for the increasing number of clients who span both markets, O'Halloran added.

Little said Patel's appointment demonstrates the "great bench strength" within the agency network. 

Patel will continue to report to Little and a global search has begun for her replacement.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

