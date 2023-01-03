Advertising News
Sabrina Sanchez
Jan 4, 2023

Creatives make their 2023 predictions as newscasters

Campaign US asked creatives to get creative with their 2023 predictions.

BREAKING NEWS: It’s 2023. 

As advertisers prognosticate on what to expect this year, Campaign US asked creatives to get… creative about their 2023 predictions. 

Industry leaders looked into their crystal balls and made their best New Year predictions in the form of a newscast, a haiku or a song. Campaign US will be publishing their creative geniuses over the next three days.

First up creatives take the anchor’s seat to make their 2023 predictions as newscasters. Watch how they read the tea leaves:

Garrett Garcia, president, PPK:

In today's top news, brands will look to put their charitable efforts on display in a much bigger way in 2023 to help soften the blow of looming economic doubts. As consumer spending is expected to slow, brands will rely heavily on tugging on their heartstrings to help them stay top of mind and drive brand affinity without such a heavy reliance on, or budget behind, sales messaging. 

And coming up after the commercial break, big brand collaborations are on the rise, consumer customization continues to gain momentum and the growing nomadic workforce spawned by the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on digital campaign targeting. 

Betsy Jemas, executive creative director, Organic:

Tonight at 11: He made one of the most famous ads of the year. The problem is, he isn’t real. Meet the advertising executive powered entirely by AI.  

Up next: remembering Twitter’s last days, Martha Stewart’s new psilocybin chocolate line and an inside look at the country’s newest multi-billion dollar Pickleball stadium.

Douglas Brundage, founder and Evan Scott Schwartz, partner and head of content, Kingsland: 

Tonight’s top story for 2023: Forget about impressions—the hottest new trend for brands is… having a brand? That’s right—it turns out that numbers *do* lie, performance marketing is clickbait and consumers are begging for brands with moxie to help guide their inherently emotional purchasing decisions. 

Coming up next: CEOs everywhere stop learning dance moves and start focusing on actually running their companies as the U.S. government takes action on TikTok. The Metaverse is paying people to move to the digital realm—too bad the money is fake too.

And finally: sad news out of Hollywood, as celebrities disappear from ads across the world—and grateful audiences celebrate as famous people focus on being in TV shows, and not those little movies that play in-between TV shows. 

Tyler Booker, associate creative director, Preacher:

Creatives bemoaning the rise in 6-second ad placements may have just watched their case for longer runtimes run aground, as James Cameron announces sequels Avatar 3 through Avatar 3 million will be theatrically released every few seconds for the foreseeable future. Reached for comment, media buyers heralded this as “a great day for storytelling, or whatever,” while audibly licking their chops. 

Up Next: AI-based art directors demanding unlimited PTO? It’s more likely than you think. 

And later: from Flickr to Tumblr to Grindr, learn how a generation of discarded E’s are finally finding their brand voice. 

Source:
Campaign US
