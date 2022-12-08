Creative Minds: Why Ng Mei Mei’s perfect day is a rainy one

In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Ng Mei Mei

Origin: Singapore

Places lived/worked: Singapore

Pronouns: She/her

CV:

Creative group head, Iris

Senior art director, freelance

Art director, DDB

Junior art director, JWT

1. How did you end up being a creative?

By chance, I guess. I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do, so I turned to a close friend and both of us entered Lasalle College of the Arts wanting to be an interior designer. Well, I ended up in mass comm which I find more joy in studying than interior design.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

I am part of the team that launched Trust Bank, the first digital bank in Singapore. To witness the whole team putting in their 110% through this journey, I’m really proud of everyone.



3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

There are many great pieces out there that inspire me, but this is one of those ads that I resonate with deeply.

4. What's the craziest thing you've ever done?

Not sleeping for 50 hours. That’s two extra hours compared to the Cannes Young Lions competition. So during the Covid period, my sister and I started a cookie business, BakedbyKlaud. We launched our bake sale thinking it would not get much sales, but we ended up not sleeping for 50 hours and baking non-stop and delivering. That was insane but an awesome experience.

5. What advice would you give to 10-year-old you, if you could?

Study hard and read more books.

6. Do you have any secret or odd talents?

This might sound gross, but I can fake burp.

7. What would you do on your perfect day?

A perfect day to me is a gloomy rainy day, listening to music with the sound of raindrops in the background. With a book or magazine, and hot tea with a warm oozy dark chocolate chip cookie (by BakedbyKlaud, of course).

8. Tell us about an artist (any medium) that we've never probably heard of.

Jason Freeny, a New York-based sculptor and toy designer. When I saw his Gummy Bear anatomy toy, it was love at first sight. I'm biased because I love gummies.

9. Tell us about a charity or cause you think needs more attention.

It would be Dementia Singapore, formerly known as Alzheimer's Disease Association. Perhaps for me, it is due to the fact that my grandma had Alzheimer’s Disease and I was one of her caregivers. I experienced the hardship, stress and emotional toll. It was painful to watch my grandma gradually forget everything and everyone, it must be worse for her to not remember who she was. We will all age one day, but will we be caring towards someone? Either way, I think awareness and support are definitely needed.

10. Do you have any recurring dreams?

Teams ringtone and back-to-back meetings.

11. Extrovert or introvert?

Introvert. A sociable one.