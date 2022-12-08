Advertising Analysis
Staff Reporters
3 days ago

Creative Minds: Why Ng Mei Mei’s perfect day is a rainy one

Get to know the creative group head at Iris Singapore who started a cookie business during the pandemic that forced her to go without sleep for 50 hours.

Ng Mei Mei
Ng Mei Mei
In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Ng Mei Mei

Origin: Singapore

Places lived/worked: Singapore

Pronouns: She/her

CV:

  • Creative group head, Iris
  • Senior art director, freelance
  • Art director, DDB
  • Junior art director, JWT

1. How did you end up being a creative?

By chance, I guess. I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do, so I turned to a close friend and both of us entered Lasalle College of the Arts wanting to be an interior designer. Well, I ended up in mass comm which I find more joy in studying than interior design.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio? 

I am part of the team that launched Trust Bank, the first digital bank in Singapore. To witness the whole team putting in their 110% through this journey, I’m really proud of everyone.


3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else? 

There are many great pieces out there that inspire me, but this is one of those ads that I resonate with deeply.

4. What's the craziest thing you've ever done?

Not sleeping for 50 hours. That’s two extra hours compared to the Cannes Young Lions competition. So during the Covid period, my sister and I started a cookie business, BakedbyKlaud. We launched our bake sale thinking it would not get much sales, but we ended up not sleeping for 50 hours and baking non-stop and delivering. That was insane but an awesome experience.

5. What advice would you give to 10-year-old you, if you could?

Study hard and read more books.

6. Do you have any secret or odd talents?

This might sound gross, but I can fake burp.

7. What would you do on your perfect day?

A perfect day to me is a gloomy rainy day, listening to music with the sound of raindrops in the background. With a book or magazine, and hot tea with a warm oozy dark chocolate chip cookie (by BakedbyKlaud, of course).

8. Tell us about an artist (any medium) that we've never probably heard of. 

Jason Freeny, a New York-based sculptor and toy designer. When I saw his Gummy Bear anatomy toy, it was love at first sight. I'm biased because I love gummies.

9. Tell us about a charity or cause you think needs more attention.

It would be Dementia Singapore, formerly known as Alzheimer's Disease Association. Perhaps for me, it is due to the fact that my grandma had Alzheimer’s Disease and I was one of her caregivers. I experienced the hardship, stress and emotional toll. It was painful to watch my grandma gradually forget everything and everyone, it must be worse for her to not remember who she was. We will all age one day, but will we be caring towards someone? Either way, I think awareness and support are definitely needed.

10. Do you have any recurring dreams?

Teams ringtone and back-to-back meetings.

11. Extrovert or introvert?

Introvert. A sociable one.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Agency of the Year 2022

2 Agency of the Year 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

4 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

5 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

7 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

8 Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

How are you using discovery commerce?

9 How are you using discovery commerce?

How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

10 How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

Related Articles

Creative Minds: Adeline Siow can decipher Ikea hieroglyphics really well
Nov 24, 2022
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Adeline Siow can decipher Ikea ...

Creative Minds: TBWA’s Loo Yong Ping is a Land Rover nerd
Sep 15, 2022
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: TBWA’s Loo Yong Ping is a Land ...

Creative Minds: Vanessa Tan follows her overactive imagination
Mar 24, 2022
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Vanessa Tan follows her overactive ...

Creative Minds: A limbo artist dreams of discussing the human mind at dinner
Jul 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: A limbo artist dreams of discussing ...

Just Published

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are misleading: study
4 hours ago
Lecia Bushak

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are ...

The majority of TikTokers dispensing mental health advice don’t have relevant qualifications, a PlushCare report found.

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its $400 million media account
5 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its ...

The review impacts all of the pro football league’s current media agencies.

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind

United24 reminds the world the war in Ukraine persists despite there being less media coverage.

Premier League kicks off creative account review
5 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Premier League kicks off creative account review

Incumbent FCB Inferno is repitching.