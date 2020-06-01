iris
NTUC FairPrice has a message for Singapore as circuit breaker lifts
Singapore’s supermarket chain puts out an idealistic ad about ‘values learned’ during the lockdown period. But part of the story is missing.
Is Iris proof that size doesn't matter?
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Iris' overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
Agency Report Card 2019: Iris
Challenger agency Iris doesn't just win on account of its 'infectious chemistry and energy'; it also makes use of smart, agile management to pull through a tough climate. See how it performed.
Iris Singapore switches MDs, launches new division
Andy Cairns becomes managing director as current MD Sorcha John will lead a new global future strategy practice.
When brands and agencies do transgender and non-binary people justice
Starbucks and New Zealand telco Spark restore faith that advertising can make a difference by creating empathy for people who deserve a lot of it—but get very little.
Singapore grower wants people to consider the high cost of imported foods
THE WORK: 'Choose good. Do good.' for Sustenir by Iris.
