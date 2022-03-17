Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Creative Minds: Why Heng Thang Wei finds his life ironic

The creative director at Grey Malaysia answers 11 of our questions. Learn why he didn't become a hot fireman, hear his secret about his own creativity, and find out what hated task he's always asked to do.

Creative Minds: Why Heng Thang Wei finds his life ironic
In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Thang (Heng Thang Wei)

Origin: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Places lived/worked: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Pronouns: "Mr"

CV:

  • Creative director, Grey Malaysia (2018-present)
  • Creative group head, Grey Malaysia (2016-2018)
  • Senior art director, Grey Malaysia (2016)
  • Art director, Grey Malaysia (2014-2016)
  • Art director, Leo Burnett (2014)
  • Junior art director, Leo Burnett (2013-2014)
  • Designer, Leo Burnett (2011-2013)
  • Designer, Counterspace Design (2006-2007)

1. How did you end up being a creative?

My upbringing plays a huge part. I spent most of my time watching cartoons and random shows when I was really young on analog television (yes, they do exist). One thing that I really enjoy doing was drawing the things I watched down, every time, and that nurtured the ‘artistic’ side of me which has an indirect relation to creativity, I guess.

From then, I knew that it’s a thing for me. And also, I wasn’t fit enough to be a hot fireman.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

I would have put something that won several accolades. Instead, this humble little short film that we made in 2020:

Why? The project is a concoction of ideas, sweat, effort, logistics nightmare, multiple levels of approval, and anything that you could think of. With so much passion in producing this, it makes me felt closer, imagining myself, working with someone as passionate as Spike Jonze.

And also, as I was told, the film gives my CEO the goosebumps, that one I like.

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

Spike Jonze’s 'Welcome home' for Apple Home Pod:

Why? The behind-the-scenes is as mind-boggling as the film itself, stunningly beautiful.

4. What kind of student were you?

The one that never stands out, and now I'm spending the rest of my life doing that. Ironic.

5. What's the craziest thing you've ever done?

PM and I shall send you a list of things you wish that you never knew.

6. What career did you think you'd have when you were a kid?

Crazy rich Asian. If that’s a job.

7. What advice would you give to 10-year-old you, if you could?

It’s okay to say ‘no’ sometimes, especially if the fact is you dislike public speaking (of course, stagefright) and you were still always forced to do so.

8. How would your co-workers describe you?

Cute, sweet, hot, and not bright. Wait. Do they?

9. Do you have any secret or odd talents?

I am secretly not creative at all.

10. What movie/show do you never get tired of?

Ru-Paul's Drag Race. This show has everything: music, fashion, drama, puns, you name it, you have it. How can you not love it?

11. Do you have a nickname? Why?

Princess. Why? Because I’ll never be one. Ha ha.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

1 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

3 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

4 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

Singtel names new creative lead agency

5 Singtel names new creative lead agency

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

7 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners

9 See all the 2022 Spikes winners

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

10 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Related Articles

Creative Minds: How Jaiyyanul Huq defied desi expectations to end up where he belongs
Advertising
Nov 18, 2021
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: How Jaiyyanul Huq defied desi ...

Creative Minds: Marcel Wijnen's leap of faith
Analysis
Mar 11, 2022
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Marcel Wijnen's leap of faith

Creative Minds: The promise Natassa Magdalena made to herself
Analysis
Mar 3, 2022
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: The promise Natassa Magdalena made ...

Creative Minds: Killian Menigot employs the power of 'no'
Analysis
Feb 24, 2022
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Killian Menigot employs the power ...

Just Published

ACCC sues Meta over Facebook scam crypto ads
Advertising
15 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

ACCC sues Meta over Facebook scam crypto ads

Australian regulator alleges that Meta "aided and abetted" scams that have robbed citizens of thousands of dollars since 2020.

Campaign Creation Stories: Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Creation Stories: Metaverse malfunctions ...

Krungsi First Choice and Leo Burnett Thailand used a 'meta' idea—an ad that shows the brand attempting to shoot an ad in the metaverse—to build affinity among a new audience. Hear the inside story of how the ad came about.

TBWA transforms its 'pirate' ship during the voyage
Analysis
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

TBWA transforms its 'pirate' ship during the voyage

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The Omnicom-owned 'collective' makes a compelling case that it's no longer a traditional creative agency. Did it do enough to earn an 'A'?

Despair and shock: How advertising chiefs have been grappling with Russian exits
Advertising
16 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Despair and shock: How advertising chiefs have been ...

As agencies and brands continue to close down Russian operations and sanctions start to bite, many fear that it will be a long time before anyone can even think about reopening.