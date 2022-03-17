Creative Minds: Why Heng Thang Wei finds his life ironic

In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Thang (Heng Thang Wei)

Origin: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Places lived/worked: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Pronouns: "Mr"

CV:

Creative director, Grey Malaysia (2018-present)

Creative group head, Grey Malaysia (2016-2018)

Senior art director, Grey Malaysia (2016)

Art director, Grey Malaysia (2014-2016)

Art director, Leo Burnett (2014)

Junior art director, Leo Burnett (2013-2014)

Designer, Leo Burnett (2011-2013)

Designer, Counterspace Design (2006-2007)

1. How did you end up being a creative?

My upbringing plays a huge part. I spent most of my time watching cartoons and random shows when I was really young on analog television (yes, they do exist). One thing that I really enjoy doing was drawing the things I watched down, every time, and that nurtured the ‘artistic’ side of me which has an indirect relation to creativity, I guess.

From then, I knew that it’s a thing for me. And also, I wasn’t fit enough to be a hot fireman.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

I would have put something that won several accolades. Instead, this humble little short film that we made in 2020:

Why? The project is a concoction of ideas, sweat, effort, logistics nightmare, multiple levels of approval, and anything that you could think of. With so much passion in producing this, it makes me felt closer, imagining myself, working with someone as passionate as Spike Jonze.

And also, as I was told, the film gives my CEO the goosebumps, that one I like.

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

Spike Jonze’s 'Welcome home' for Apple Home Pod: Why? The behind-the-scenes is as mind-boggling as the film itself, stunningly beautiful.

4. What kind of student were you?

The one that never stands out, and now I'm spending the rest of my life doing that. Ironic.

5. What's the craziest thing you've ever done?

PM and I shall send you a list of things you wish that you never knew.

6. What career did you think you'd have when you were a kid?

Crazy rich Asian. If that’s a job.

7. What advice would you give to 10-year-old you, if you could?

It’s okay to say ‘no’ sometimes, especially if the fact is you dislike public speaking (of course, stagefright) and you were still always forced to do so.

8. How would your co-workers describe you?

Cute, sweet, hot, and not bright. Wait. Do they?

9. Do you have any secret or odd talents?

I am secretly not creative at all.

10. What movie/show do you never get tired of?

Ru-Paul's Drag Race. This show has everything: music, fashion, drama, puns, you name it, you have it. How can you not love it?

11. Do you have a nickname? Why?

Princess. Why? Because I’ll never be one. Ha ha.